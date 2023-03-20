A-MAX Insurance Celebrates First Grand Opening in California

LA MIRADA, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Insurance officially opened its doors to its San Bernardino office on February 1, 2023. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place on March 24th, 2023 from 11 AM - 2 PM located at 525 W Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92405. A-MAX will host festivities that include free food, raffles, music, giveaways, family-friendly entertainment and so much more.

Founded in 2002 in Dallas, TX, A-MAX has been a trusted partner to over one hundred thousand customers. In addition to providing a best-in-class customer service and finding affordable insurance, A-MAX is known for its community involvement and for lifting up the neighborhoods in which they serve. They are excited to show why they're known for more than just their exceptional service; their compassion and community-building has helped define them these past two decades.

"Our entire California team is extremely excited for the transformation of our offices," says A-MAX President of California, Greg Fronek Sr. "We have ten offices throughout Southern California that will be re-branded to A-MAX offices. As we go through these changes, we want customers to know, the only thing that will change is that now they have access to even more flexible options. We can't wait to celebrate with our customers during our grand opening celebration and customer appreciation events taking place this spring."

"We're looking forward to the opportunity of serving even more customers in California," says A-MAX CEO and Co-Founder Irshad Meherally. "Our goal has always been to offer customers the insurance shopping experience they deserve while providing MAX savings and MAX respect, and the expansion into California allows us to do just that."

Headquartered in the heart of Dallas, Texas, A-MAX has expanded rapidly since its inception in 2002, operating more than 200 offices across the state. In addition, A-MAX operates two insurance subsidiaries in Texas, ALPA Auto Insurance, which specializes in non-standard insurance, and Preferred Coverage Insurance Agency, a provider of commercial and personal insurance. This partnership is A-MAX's first step in its expansion plan, which is scheduled to continue in other states over the next 5-7 years.

For more information about A-MAX, visit www.amaxinsurance.com/our-company. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with A-MAX, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.amaxinsurance.com/sell-your-agency.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: Founded in 2002, A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metro area, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Rio Grande Valley and more. A-MAX, with its more than 200 offices, operates as an independent insurance agency under various brand names, including ALPA Auto Insurance and Preferred Coverage Insurance Agency. A-MAX offers its customers the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from various insurance companies, including auto, renters, homeowners and more. For more information on this transaction, please contact [email protected]. For more information or to find an A-MAX office near you, visit www.amaxinsurance.com.

