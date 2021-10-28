A Message from the National Solar Conference Chair

ASES is meeting climate challenge issues through various activities including organizing the SOLAR 2022 conference to bring in key stakeholders to the conversation in order to explore interests of shared values, identifying issues in the energy transition towards 100% renewable energy. The organization and its programs are working on finding solutions to make a positive difference in communities around the world. The event will be co-organized with the 50th anniversary of the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA). NMSEA is a local chapter of ASES, a nonprofit association, dedicated to advancing solar and related arts, sciences, and technologies with special attention to the ecological, social and economic fabric of New Mexico.

To elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the important role the energy transition is playing in the U.S., a large number of bills dealing with an energy transition were passed during the most recent legislative sessions. The challenge everyone faces is how well the energy transition will happen with inclusive engagement with those who were often left out during the crucial planning stages.

ASES is optimistic that participants will have a fulfilling time networking and sharing ideas during the four days of the conference. SOLAR 2022 will allow positive steps towards empowering each other in our common aspiration of serving all stakeholders judiciously according to their needs. Submit to the Call for Participation by November 15, 2021 for a chance to present at the National Solar Conference. ASES is looking for oral and poster presentations, as well as submissions for outdoor displays and hands-on workshops related to sustainability and renewable energy.

On behalf of ASES and NMSEA, the 2022 National Solar Conference Chair, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, Ph.D., PE looks forward to seeing you at SOLAR 2022.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

