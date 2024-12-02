A Milestone Year: Mathnasium Celebrates 1,000 U.S. Locations

Leading Math-Only Supplemental-Education Franchise Strengthens Global Commitment to Revolutionize Math Education

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers, a globally recognized franchise with over 1,100 locations worldwide, is set to cap off a remarkable 2024 with significant national and international growth, including the opening of its 1,000th U.S. center and multiple top rankings, including a spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®.

The 1,000th learning center, located in Upper Marlboro, MD, is owned by new franchisee husband-and-wife duo, Katy and Ernie Lawley. This milestone highlights Mathnasium's impressive growth, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing students' math skills and boosting their confidence.

"Reaching the 1,000 mark in the U.S. is a proud achievement that reflects the hard work and passion of our entire Mathnasium team—from our franchisees and center instructors to our corporate staff," said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. "This achievement is not just a number; it's a testament to our mission, growing demand for high-quality math education and the impact our method is having on students across the country. As we look ahead to 2025, we remain laser-focused on expanding our global footprint and continuing to transform the way students learn math, one center at a time."

Franchise Growth and Support in 2024

Mathnasium's growth in 2024 includes 184 new franchise agreements awarded, contributing to a record-breaking year for the brand's franchise development . This growth saw 54 first-time franchisees joining the network, 21 established franchisees expanding with new centers, and significant momentum in resale transactions, ensuring that Mathnasium continues to meet consumer demand.

. This growth saw 54 first-time franchisees joining the network, 21 established franchisees expanding with new centers, and significant momentum in resale transactions, ensuring that Mathnasium continues to meet consumer demand. Mathnasium's success is closely tied to its supportive franchise network and commitment to innovation. Earlier this year, the brand introduced initiatives designed to enhance the franchisee and student experience, including enhancements to our proprietary student assessment process, an expanded numerical fluency program, and a new test preparation curriculum.

A prioritization on international expansion led to 24 new center openings in Canada , reaching 100 centers nationwide and achieving 66% year-over-year growth. Mathnasium also entered Romania , projecting to open 25 centers there over the next six years, bringing its proven curriculum and personalized approach to more students worldwide.

"With each new location, we're not only growing the Mathnasium brand, we're also creating meaningful opportunities for students to gain confidence, excel in school, and prepare for successful careers," said Kevin Shen, Chief Development Officer of Mathnasium. "We're proud to bring our proven approach to new markets, ensuring that students everywhere have the tools they need to succeed both academically and professionally."

Mathnasium's ongoing achievements have not gone unnoticed. The brand has been recognized across multiple prestigious lists, including #97 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, #7 in Entrepreneur's Top Low-Cost Franchisees, #118 in Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises, #43 in Entrepreneur's Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners, #179 in Franchise Times Top 400, #84 in Franchise Direct's Top Global Franchises, and Franchise Business Review's Top 200, Top Franchises for Women and Top Recession-Proof Franchises. These significant rankings set the stage for a remarkable year ahead.

Looking Ahead to 2025

Mathnasium's success in 2024 is largely driven by the exceptional performance within the franchise system. Many owners have seen substantial growth in their Average Unit Volume (AUV), which has not only strengthened their individual businesses, but also created the momentum for additional new center openings and center acquisitions. With bold growth plans for the year ahead, the brand will focus on expanding into key U.S. markets such as Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. In addition, Mathnasium is actively exploring growth opportunities in the Middle East and Latin America.

Mathnasium provides franchisees with comprehensive support and training, encompassing an initial training program, ongoing education, a strategic blend of corporate and local marketing initiatives to optimize market potential, and access to exclusive software tools and resources. For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 11 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 18 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

