A Modern Approach to Multiple Sclerosis Trials Applying Innovative Digital Endpoint Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how a digital endpoint strategy can improve endpoint sensitivity and data quality in multiple sclerosis (MS) trials. Attendees will recognize how traditional MS endpoints can fail to detect meaningful change, and how innovative digital solutions could help detect disease progression and treatment effects earlier. The featured speakers will share how AI-enabled quantitative imaging delivers more consistent and objective measurements, reducing variability in imaging-based endpoints. Attendees will understand how to design and optimize eCOA endpoint strategies in MS trials, ensuring that accurate data is collected reliably from patients and clinical raters. The speakers will also discuss how instrumented gait and balance assessments add objective insight into motor function, complementing clinical and patient-reported measures.

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How advances in brain imaging, eCOA solutions and instrumented movement analysis are redefining endpoint strategy in multiple sclerosis drug development

Traditional endpoints in multiple sclerosis trials often lack sensitivity to subtle disease progression and treatment effects. Novel digital endpoints are addressing these limitations by enabling more objective, quantitative assessment of neurological change.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore the use of AI-enabled quantitative medical imaging, optimized eCOA solutions and deployment strategies and precision instrumented motion analysis to improve endpoint sensitivity, data quality and decision-making in multiple sclerosis drug development.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer; Laura Khurana, MPH, Senior Principal Scientific Advisor, eCOA Science & Consulting; Douglas Arnold, MD, Professor, Department of Neurology & Neurosurgery, McGill University; President and CEO, NeuroRx; Senior Advisor; and Vrutangkumar V. PhD, Director of Data Science and Biostatistics, Precision Motion, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

