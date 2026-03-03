Evaluating the Impact of Cell Culture Supplements on CHO Clonal Outgrowth Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into key challenges associated with single-cell cloning and early clonal outgrowth in CHO cell lines. The featured speakers will share strategies to support robust single-cell survival and early clonal expansion. Attendees will see common sources of variability in cloning workflows and approaches to reduce pool-to-pool inconsistency. The speakers will also share considerations when transitioning single-cell cloning workflows toward chemically defined, regulator-ready environments.

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The generation of clonal cell lines is a fundamental component of the biomanufacturing of protein, cellular and gene therapies. However, single-cell cloning can introduce risks due to low cell viability and potential delays to cell line development workflows, particularly because single cells often fail to proliferate without adequate nutritional support.

This webinar will present insights from a long-term collaboration combining data from multiple independent single-cell cloning studies conducted in a cell line development setting. Together, these case studies show how optimized supplementation strategies can support robust early clonal outgrowth while reducing variability across different cell pools and cloning campaigns.

The featured speakers will focus on what drives reproducible single-cell outgrowth in CHO CLD platforms and how workflow choices influence both performance and consistency. Attendees will gain practical guidance on evolving single-cell cloning strategies to move beyond incremental improvements and toward more reliable, scalable and future-ready CHO cell line development workflows.

Register for this webinar to learn how cell culture supplements can support reproducible CHO clonal outgrowth and reduce variability in cell line development workflows.

Join Adam Causer, Global Product Manager, Solentim Portfolio, Nova Biomedical; and Dorothee Düsterhöft, Associated Scientist, Cell Line Development, UGA Biopharma, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 8am EDT (1pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evaluating the Impact of Cell Culture Supplements on CHO Clonal Outgrowth Efficiency.

