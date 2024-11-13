A multi-million dollar investment in Club 101 unveiled at 101 Park Avenue

Within feet of Grand Central, Club 101 offers private dining and sophisticated event space

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC is proud to announce the relaunch of its Club 101. Located on the ground floor of 101 Park Avenue, across from Grand Central Terminal, Club 101 has long served as a premier power luncheon and event space in Manhattan, hosting many company, trade, civic, networking, and philanthropic events over the years.

The relaunched 101 Club space is the result of a multi-million dollar investment whose interior décor now offers a sleek and welcoming look, with contemporary tables and chairs, decorator carpets. and welcoming wall treatments.

Club 101 at 101 Park Avenue (H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC)

The reception area of Club 101 has also been expanded, providing a more open, airy feel for clients, complemented by new furnishings.

At the heart of the redesign is Club 101's kitchen. The facility has been completely renovated with new, professional grade, energy-efficient appliances and a modern, user-friendly layout. The result is delicious cuisine and prompt, exceptional service. From a business lunch for two to a catered event that welcomes several hundred, guests can be assured a memorable experience to match the extraordinary décor.

Kalikow's focus on tenant amenities

Kathryn Kalikow, a principal at the Kalikow Organization, spearheaded the redesign of Club 101. Assisting with the design was the firm of M.A. Bowers, Inc.

"We are very excited about the new look and feel of Club 101," stated Kalikow. "All of our successes in leasing at the property demonstrate that our focus has always been on delivering real amenities to both our tenants and those visiting 101 Park Avenue. Five Iron Golf, Convene, the American Kennel Club Museum and the newly re-imagined Club 101 offer one of the most tenant-centered lobbies in the City."

The 12,000 square foot Club 101 boasts twenty-foot-high ceilings with a capacity to host more than 200 people. It has the flexibility to reconfigure its space to accommodate any size event, with break-out rooms for meetings and smaller, more private events. In addition to the daily a la carte luncheon, Club 101 hosts many breakfast, luncheon, and dinner events for corporate and noncorporate users, including offering technology for media, seminars and presentations.

Within an iconic building

Club 101 is situated within the iconic 101 Park Avenue, a trophy 50-story tower in the heart of Manhattan. Home to some of the most prestigious companies, the building is celebrated for its award-winning design, abundant natural light, and spacious floors. It remains one of the most dramatic and recognizable buildings in New York City.

SOURCE H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC