A National Summit on Women's Health, Equity, and Education will be held at the LBJ Presidential Library; Soledad O'Brien to Keynote, Powered by Dignity Grows

News provided by

Dignity Grows

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

When & Where:                       
Day 1:
Sunday, October 15, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm: Opening sessions
LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River St, Austin, TX 78712

Day 2:
Monday, October 16, 2023, 8:30 am: Press event
TX State Capitol, House Press Conference Room (CAP 2W.6)

Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm: Summit sessions
Thompson Conference Center, 2405 Robert Dedman Dr., Austin, TX 78712
and LBJ Presidential Library, 2313 Red River St, Austin, TX 78712

Who:               
Honorary Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY)
Keynote: Soledad O'Brien, Award-Winning Journalist, Documentarian, and Host of "Matter of Fact"
Speakers/Moderators include:
TX Representative Donna Howard
Dr. Daphne Bazile, Bon Secours Healthcare
Pamela Benson Owens, Six Square
Mollie Bowman, More Perfect
Dean JR DeShazo, LBJ School of Public Affairs
Jason Jakubowski, Feeding America
Mark Atwood Lawrence, LBJ Presidential Library
Bee Moorehead, Texas Impact
Jeannie Sager, Women's Philanthropy Institute
Meme Styles, Measure
Mark Updegrove, LBJ Foundation
Jessica Zachs, Dignity Grows Inc.

What: Focused on a critical public health crisis driving gender, health, education, and socioeconomic equity, The National Summit on Period Poverty will bring together corporate, civic, nonprofit, and academic leaders. Over the course of two days, Summit attendees will examine and develop strategies to combat this largely overlooked epidemic that affects one in three American women and girls and zero in on the ways in which period poverty is coactive with mental health and food insecurity. This will be the first-ever national convening for data-driven social policy and community resource change for the millions of American households disrupted by these issues.

To Attend:
For more information about the National Summit
on Period Poverty and to register, please visit 
dignitygrows.org/summit/
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dignity Grows

