A new and creative way to depict coffee culture: 9 artists' illustrations for the 9 finalist countries of the 7th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award

TRIESTE, Italy, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using art to convey the values underpinning coffee production and coffee-growing countries: this is the goal of the project promoted by illycaffè, which has entrusted 9 internationally-renowned artists to create a poster for each of the 9 finalist countries of the 7th Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award.

Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua and Rwanda are the nine finalists for this year's Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, dedicated to the visionary leader of illycaffè – the son of the company's founder and a pioneer in virtuous collaboration with farmers to produce high-quality sustainable coffee. Each country will constitute a stop along an artistic journey in which nine artists created posters that symbolize the color palette of each country and recall the aromas of their coffee.

Brazil will be depicted by Gio Pastori, the Milanese artist renowned for his vivacious collages brimming with an unbridled joy for life, while the pastel tones of the English illustrator Miles Tewson will paint a portrait of Costa Rica. El Salvador is represented by the joyous touch of the Nantes-based Odile Ferraille, while Ethiopia's enchanting landscapes come to life with the restricted and carefully selected palette of the French illustrator Beya Rebaï. Guatemala is reflected in the dreamscapes of the artist Victoria Semykina, while the French duo Sacrée Frangine, made up of Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade, produced a dreamlike, minimalistic image of Honduras and its caramel-scented coffee.

The brilliant crimson tones of the French motion designer Manon Louart pay tribute to the charm of India through a meditative and relaxing mood. The bold color and images of Petra Eriksson, a Stockholm-born illustrator based in Barcelona, delineate the face of Nicaragua. Finally, the London-based artist Maria-Ines Gul and her intuitive touch help us discover Rwanda, at the heart of Africa. Starting on November 14, the nine artists' posters depicting the essence of the nine finalists of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2022 will be unveiled on the Instagram accounts of their respective artists and on illycaffè's social media, a rich and varied portrayal of how different atmospheres, cultures and flavors can be interpreted and celebrated through art and beauty.

Countries and artists:

Brazil: Gio Pastori @giopastori

Costa Rica: Miles Tewson @miles_tewson

El Salvador: Odile Ferraille @odileferraille

Ethiopia: Beya Rebaï @beya_rebai

Guatemala: Victoria Semykina @victoria_semykina

Honduras: Sacrée Frangine @sacree_frangine

India: Manon Louart @manonlouart

Nicaragua: Petra Eriksson @petraerikssonstudio

Rwanda: Maria-Ines Gul @mariainesgul/

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

