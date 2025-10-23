A New Book About the History of the Postal Service is Now for Sale

Learn how mail forged our nation's identity and continues to adapt to the times

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A book chronicling the 250-year history of the U.S. postal system is now available for purchase. "Delivering for America: How the United States Postal Service Built a Nation" was written by James H. Bruns, a former director of the National Postal Museum. The book explores the integral role of USPS in American history, from its role in early colonial days to becoming a critical communication lifeline for our service members serving abroad, to future-facing innovations such as automated sorting machines and electric vehicles.

"Readers will gain a deeper understanding of not just the history of the mail but of America itself — where we've been, who we are, and where we're headed," said Amity Kirby, USPS licensing and creative manager.

"Additionally, the book serves as a reminder of how the Postal Service is a vital part of the nation's infrastructure, connecting and empowering every American household and business through the mail."

In the Pages

The Postal Service was founded on July 26, 1775. As the nation grew bigger, the mail made it smaller, offering a way for people from Colonial-era cities in the Northeast to reach the limits of a frontier that was racing westward from the Appalachian Mountains to the Mississippi River, to the Golden Gate of California, up to the gold fields of Alaska, and across to the tropical shores of Hawaii.

As the nation moved — from colony to country, from horses to rail, from air to space — the Postal Service has found ways to use every cutting-edge advance to deliver to Americans the words that help them understand themselves, each other, and their place in the world.

The book includes rare photographs, documents and artifacts. It showcases postal uniforms, hand stamps, pneumatic mail systems and Post Office-themed music. The book delves into how the U.S. mail system has grown with the needs of the nation: delivering by horses, trains, trucks and planes — and even into space.

The 496-page coffee table-style book is available through the online Postal Store, select Post Office locations and retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The suggested retail price is $50.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter;Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads; and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: David P. Coleman

202-425-1476

[email protected]

usps.com/newsroom

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service