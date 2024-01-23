A New Challenger Approaches: OnePlus 12R Comes to the U.S. and Canada

OnePlus doubles-down on performance, delivering the ultimate 2024 flagship smartphone at a competitive price point

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology brand OnePlus today unveiled the OnePlus 12R at its Smooth Beyond Belief launch event in New Delhi. Combining the best parts of the OnePlus 12 with the focused performance-led ethos of the OnePlus R Series, the OnePlus 12R is the first R Series device to launch in the United States and Canada. The OnePlus 12R will go on sale starting February 13 at USD$499.99 / CAD$669.99.

OnePlus 12R

"Our community in India loves the OnePlus R Series; I can't wait for them to get their hands on the OnePlus 12R and see what our latest performance-focused flagship can do," said Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO. "I'm truly thrilled we can bring the OnePlus 12R to users in North America and Europe, too. Everything we do is driven by our users, and I know our global community will be excited to try the OnePlus 12R as well."

The OnePlus 12R is designed to be the ultimate place to play games in 2024. It is one of two flagship devices released this year – the other being the OnePlus 12. These devices have been a decade in the making and gives users an opportunity to pick what's important for them on their next smartphone. Those looking for the best all-around smartphone can pick the stunning OnePlus 12, while those looking to focus on the best performance possible for high-end games and multi-tasking can opt for the OnePlus 12R.

Performance-led powerhouse

The core of every OnePlus smartphone is its fast and smooth software, and the OnePlus 12R stays true to this belief with the all-new Trinity Engine. The Trinity Engine uses six OnePlus-developed technologies to deliver enhanced performance across the phone's processor, memory, and storage -- it makes the OnePlus 12R a gaming and multi-tasking monster. This unbeatable software is combined with powerful hardware including the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 chip, an octa-core 4 nanometer processor tuned to give the best performance possible. Additionally, it can be configured with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The most advanced display ever on a OnePlus phone

The front of the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a beautiful 6'.78" AMOLED 120Hz screen, which combines upgraded brightness and color levels with enhanced responsiveness. That's due to the new LTPO 4.0 technology inside the screen, which enables the OnePlus 12R to change its refresh rate quicker and smarter than ever, helping prolong battery life while still giving better performance.

LTPO technology works by recognizing what your phone is doing and adapting the screen to give the best experience. For example, when a user scrolls through photos in their gallery, it's important their phone screen is using a fast 120Hz refresh rate to look as smooth as possible. However, when a phone is displaying a still image, scrolling slowly, or playing a 60Hz movie, 120Hz refresh rate isn't necessary and drains battery life. The LTPO 4.0 technology detects the best refresh rate for the situation and switches to it faster than any other phone – helping preserve battery life.

As well as being the most advanced display ever, it's also got everything you'd expect from a OnePlus screen. It has a 2780 x 1264 resolution and 450 pixels per inch with an A+ DisplayMate rating – during testing it set or matched 18 separate DisplayMate records. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and 10-bit color. The OnePlus 12R's screen boasts 4500 nits peak brightness and 1600 nits global maximum brightness, spread across 8192 separate levels, and comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. The OnePlus 12R is one of the first phones ever to use its CPU to detect wetness and react accordingly to avoid mistouches or delayed reactions.

Best ever cooling, best ever battery

Behind the screen sits the most advanced cooling system OnePlus has ever made, the Cryo-Velocity Cooling System. This system is made up of two vapor chambers: one large and one small. The small chamber absorbs heat directly from its source, such as the chipset, and evenly distributes the heat across the small chamber. The larger vapor chamber then absorbs the heat from the smaller chamber and lets it dissipate rapidly and cool down into liquid. Together these vapor chambers have a total area of 9140mm2, more than 76% bigger than the system inside the OnePlus 11R. It's also been constructed using a new type of graphite with over 1700W/mK thermal conductivity.

The OnePlus 12R also takes the prize for the largest ever battery to be fitted to a OnePlus phone, weighing in at 5,500mAh. When it comes time to charge the phone, the 80W SUPERVOOC charger brings the OnePlus 12R from 1-100% in just 31 minutes.

The OnePlus 12R also features the SUPERVOOC S Charging Management Chip; it helps keep the battery in top condition for longer. The SUPERVOOC S Chip kicks in when a user is charging and playing a demanding game at the same time, making sure there's no disruption to powering up the battery while working in the background to optimize charging.

Meanwhile the proprietary Battery Health Engine technology inside the OnePlus 12R ensures users get a longer battery lifespan than on any competing device. In fact, OnePlus 12R lasts up to 1600 cycles – more than four years of charging and fully discharging the battery every single day.

A super snappy camera

At the heart of the OnePlus 12R's camera is the Sony IMX890 50-megapixel sensor. This sensor is widely regarded as the most consistent and high-performance sensor on the market. When coupled with proprietary OnePlus photography algorithms, users can take great photos at any time. The OnePlus 12R also features a range of secondary camera lenses including a 112-degree ultrawide camera, a macro camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera – perfect for those moments where nothing beats a super wide shot or a super close shot.

A beautiful and hardened body

All these advancements come packed inside a stunning and strong body. Available in either Cool Blue or Iron Gray colorways, the OnePlus 12R is protected with more aluminum than ever in its solid metal frame. OnePlus 12R in Cool Blue features a glossy finish with a light, fresh appearance, while the Iron Gray OnePlus 12R has a matte feel to give a sophisticated and strong look. Both colorways feature an IP64 rating and the newly repositioned OnePlus Alert Slider. By switching the legendary slider to the left side of the phone instead of the traditional right side, OnePlus was able to change the position of the antennas, helping to increase performance when the phone is held in a landscape orientation – perfect for mobile gaming – while still making sure the Alert Slider remains easy to reach.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 12R will be on sale in the United States and Canada beginning February 13, starting at USD$499.99 / CAD$669.99. The OnePlus 12R will be available on OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. OnePlus is also offering a unique trade-in deal for the OnePlus 12R – if purchased via OnePlus.com, consumers can get an additional $100 off by trading in ANY phone in ANY condition.

Model Name RAM ROM Color Price Sales Channel OnePlus 12R 8GB 128 GB Iron Gray Starting at

USD $499.99 /

CAD$669.99 OnePlus.com,

Amazon, and Best Buy

(US & Canada) OnePlus 12R 16GB 256GB Iron Gray & Cool

Blue Starting at USD

$599.99 / CAD$799.99 OnePlus.com,

Amazon, and Best Buy

(US & Canada)

For more information on OnePlus 12R, visit www.oneplus.com/oneplus-12r .

