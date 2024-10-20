A New Chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Intangible cultural heritage is the inheritance of ancient skills and infinite expectations for the future. What happens when Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage meets AI? Technology empowers traditional culture, bringing the skills to life. Let's witness the new chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage in the new era.

