A New Chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage
News provided byJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
Oct 20, 2024, 00:00 ET
NANCHANG, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):
Intangible cultural heritage is the inheritance of ancient skills and infinite expectations for the future. What happens when Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage meets AI? Technology empowers traditional culture, bringing the skills to life. Let's witness the new chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage in the new era.
https://x.com/MeetJiangxi/status/1768469531998257615
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
