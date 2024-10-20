A New Chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 20, 2024, 00:00 ET

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Intangible cultural heritage is the inheritance of ancient skills and infinite expectations for the future. What happens when Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage meets AI? Technology empowers traditional culture, bringing the skills to life. Let's witness the new chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage in the new era.

Continue Reading

https://x.com/MeetJiangxi/status/1768469531998257615

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

A news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the industrial area of Jiangxi, Yingtan City in the northeast is a key...
My China Story: The "Pearl of Western Jiangxi" attracted foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries

My China Story: The "Pearl of Western Jiangxi" attracted foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Recently, a group of foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries including ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Art

Art

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics