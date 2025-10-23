International Youth Explore the Wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine Zhangshu National Pharma Fair Opens a New Chapter in Cultural Experience

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 23, 2025

ZHANGSHU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): "Without Zhangshu, medicines are incomplete; without Zhangshu, medicines lack efficacy." On October 16, 2025, Jiangxi's Zhangshu Qihuang Town was bustling with crowds as the 56th National Medicinal Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair grandly opened here. Simultaneously, an international youth exploration journey in Jiangxi, themed "From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Wellness," was launched. This event was jointly organized by the Jiangxi International Communication Center and Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, hosted by the Jiangxi Daily Exhibition Business Department, and co-organized by Renhe Group. It invited ten international students from multiple countries to delve into the "Chinese Medicine Capital" through immersive experiences of TCM culture, building a bridge for mutual understanding between Chinese and foreign cultures.

Fahad Kabeer, Jiangxi International Communication Center's overseas communication officer and TCM doctoral holder, was experiencing the newly approved Jiangxi heat-sensitive moxibustion robot at the Zhangshu National Pharma Fair and conducting a live global broadcast.

This year's trade fair, themed "Inheriting the Essence, Improving Quality, and Innovating," gathered over a thousand pharmaceutical companies from across the country and featured 12 distinctive exhibition areas. As one of the highlights of the trade fair, the International Youth Exploration Journey skillfully integrated the display of the TCM industry with cultural dissemination. The students personally experienced TCM free clinics, AI intelligent diagnosis and treatment, and demonstrations of traditional Chinese medicine processing techniques at the event. From acupuncture and massage to heat-sensitive moxibustion robots, from the processing skill of "white peony root soaring into the sky" to AI constitution analysis, and even tasting TCM ice cream, the collision of tradition and modernity left the youth in awe.

Since its launch in 1958, the Zhangshu National Medicinal Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair has developed into the longest-running grand event in China's TCM industry.

