A New Chapter Unfolds for AnnieMac Home Mortgage

News provided by

AnnieMac Home Mortgage

24 Jan, 2024, 11:17 ET

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage is delighted to share a momentous announcement that symbolizes our commitment to progress and innovation: the unveiling of our new brand.

Embracing Change: Our New Brand Identity
Change is not merely about transformation; it is about evolution. Our new brand is a reflection of AnnieMac's journey, capturing the spirit of adaptability and forward momentum that has defined our organization. At the heart of this evolution is the distinctive chevron symbol.

The Chevron Symbol: A Symbol of Progress
The chevron is a powerful emblem, representing progress, direction, and advancement. In the context of our industry, it embodies the trajectory of homeownership, finance, and the mortgage landscape. Each angle of the chevron signifies a step forward—towards financial stability, homeownership dreams realized, and a stronger foundation for the future.

A Look Ahead: Anticipating 2024
With the unveiling of our new brand, we embark on a new chapter in 2024. This year holds the promise of continued growth, innovation, and unparalleled service to our clients and partners. As we navigate the evolving landscape of the mortgage and finance industry, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.

Join Us in the Journey
To our team members, partners, real estate agents, and finance industry colleagues, thank you for being integral to AnnieMac's success. Your dedication fuels our progress, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Let us forge ahead into 2024, inspired by our shared vision and empowered by the strength of our collective efforts. Together, we will continue to redefine the future of homeownership and finance.

About AnnieMac Home Mortgage

AnnieMac Home Mortgage, a d/b/a of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC, is a nationwide mortgage loan provider and servicer dedicated to the principle of providing MORE products, support, and value to clients, partners, and the community. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey with branches throughout the United States, AnnieMac Home Mortgage has emerged as one of the fastest-growing home lenders in the industry. NMLS# 338923. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact:
Ellen Duncan
[email protected]

SOURCE AnnieMac Home Mortgage

