A New Era Begins: Cal Poly Unveils the John Madden Football Center

$45 Million Facility Honors Legendary Alumnus and Elevates the Future of Mustang Football

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cal Poly Athletics launched a new era for Mustang Football on Saturday, June 6, unveiling the John Madden Football Center, surrounded by alumni, donors, supporters, student-athletes and Madden family members.

Named to honor Cal Poly alumnus, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and iconic broadcaster John Madden, the center embodies the values that defined his remarkable life and career: preparation, teamwork, leadership and opportunity.

Designed to support every aspect of the student-athlete experience, the transformative $45 million project stands among Cal Poly's most significant athletics facilities investments and provides Mustang Football with a modern headquarters for training, recovery, nutrition, team development and program operations.

"This facility represents far more than bricks and mortar — it represents our commitment to excellence and the future of Cal Poly Football," said Director of Athletics Carter Henderson. "The John Madden Football Center will provide our student-athletes with an incredible home and the resources necessary to compete at the highest level while honoring one of the most iconic figures in football history."

Developed with the Madden family and made possible through the generosity of donors and supporters, the facility reflects a bold commitment to the future of Mustang Football and the continued growth of Cal Poly Athletics.

"Coach Madden understood the student-athlete experience because he lived it — playing both football and baseball at Cal Poly," said university President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. "That perspective fueled his commitment to our players, their Learn by Doing experience, and a standard of excellence that drives success on and off the field. We're incredibly grateful to him, the entire Madden family, and the many supporters who made this new home for Mustang football possible."

Designed by global design firm Populous and constructed by Hensel Phelps, the project centers around a 37,690-square-foot football operations building. Visitors are welcomed through the O'Neill Family Legends Lobby, which overlooks Mustang Memorial Plaza, serves as the heart of the facility and celebrates the enduring legacy of John Madden.

"My dad stood for two things: preparation and excellence," Mike Madden said Saturday. "It's appropriate that we honor his legacy with this facility where players and coaches will come to prepare. They will work hard and sweat each day with a determination to win."

Anchored by a statue of Madden and complemented by historical memorabilia and interactive video displays, the space honors his journey from Cal Poly to one of the most influential figures in football history.

The facility's performance areas provide Mustang Football with resources comparable to some of the nation's premier programs and creates an environment designed to support success in every aspect of the collegiate experience.

For more details on the center, read here.

"This is game-changing for our program," said Head Coach Tim Skipper. "Our student-athletes now have a home built specifically for them, where they can develop as players, students and leaders. The John Madden Football Center creates an atmosphere that reflects our culture, our aspirations and the standard we want to uphold every day."

Cal Poly Football competes in the Big Sky Conference and opens its 2026 home season Aug. 28 against Idaho with a John Madden Day celebration at Mustang Memorial Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

NOTE: Photos and b-roll clips of today's ceremony are available for media use here. All photos and video courtesy of Cal Poly.

SOURCE Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo