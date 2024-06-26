A New Era in Additive Manufacturing: Würth Additive Group, Raise3D, and Henkel's Collaborative Venture

Since Würth Additive announced Digital Inventory Services (DIS) at the AMUG Conference in March 2024, they have initiated a new era of inventory management solutions. Würth Additive, Raise3D, and Henkel Loctite's 3D Teams have strategically synchronized their equipment, inventory platform, and materials, including Loctite's tested resins. This collaboration has resulted in tailored and simplified product applications for one of the first DIS beta-users, IMS Verbindungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, experts in fasteners crafted from plastic, metal, and spring steel, with a clientele that spans the global automotive industry, various other industries, wholesale trading, export-import operations, the aviation sector, and subcontractors.

This holistic collaboration marks a significant shift from conventional 3D printing partnerships, redefining standard additive manufacturing relationships among OEMs, VARs, product innovators, industrial application engineers, and 3D printing end-users. Instead of limiting printing options based on conflicting priorities, these three organizations work together to integrate additive manufacturing for unique customer applications.

Raise3D products will be sold through Würth channels and be directly integrated with Digital Inventory Services, utilizing Loctite's tested resins for automated workflows and easier quality control. This collaboration focuses on enhancing the end user's customer experience with productive 3D-printed parts in distributed manufacturing. Würth Additive Group, Raise3D, and Henkel are committed to continuously improving and meeting customer needs, and they plan to include more collaborators in the future.

Always In Stock: Collaborative Commentary

AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group, emphasizes the collaborative commitment to ease of use and access to additive manufacturing: "Raise3D is not just a partner; they are a powerhouse of experience and expertise, prioritizing the end user's experience. Their printers, operating in an internal service bureau and producing hundreds of thousands of parts, demonstrate their understanding of bringing additive applications into production. Their experience has led to the development of some of the most advanced 3D systems on the market. Integrating our Digital Inventory Services (DIS) IoT Edge Device into their equipment and hardware systems opens up a world of possibilities, giving our customers complete control over their production. With Henkel strategically joining this miss as well, we can offer customers more choices with no loss in the ease of use for our automated workflows."

Edward Feng, CEO of Raise3D, comments on the additive collaboration: "Würth Additive is the ideal partner as we look into future growth. Their DIS platform enhances the utility of our products and ensures they meet the application's needs. As a machine manufacturer and solutions provider, I'm well aware of the complexities of 3D printing. The good news is that we can simplify this complexity through a user-friendly experience and controlled workflows. Combining our core competencies, we prioritize putting the customer first and providing exceptional value to AM users."

In a strategic move that signifies a major shift from traditional to digital supply chains, Sam Bail, Director of Sales at Henkel Loctite, shared his perspective, he commented, "We are pleased to be a part of the DIS program with Würth Additive and Raise3D. Developing validated material workflows through this partnership ensures additively manufactured parts meet the customers' standards transitioning from digital to physical parts."

Reflecting on the partnership's future, Strandquist stated: "We are looking forward to working together more collaboratively through this industrial partnership surrounding Digital Inventory Services (DIS) to better serve our customers by adding additive manufacturing, with ease, to their digital supply chain solution. Working together between Raise3D and Loctite, we will help bring these applications to the masses and continuously problem-solve with our customers to keep them always in stock."

About Würth Additive Group:

As an integral part of Würth Industry North America (WINA), a $1 billion division of the Würth Group renowned for leading the fastener distribution market, Würth Additive Group stands at the forefront of additive manufacturing innovation. With over 110 locations across North America, WINA is committed to delivering many products and services, including pioneering 3D printing and additive solutions enhanced by Digital Inventory Services. This commitment extends through its global supply chain, offering unparalleled reach and personalized local services.

Würth Additive Group leverages this extensive network to provide industrial-grade 3D printing technologies, materials, and applications. It aims to transform manufacturing processes across critical automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries. This collaborative effort embodies our dedication to driving innovation, ensuring high-quality product and service delivery, and revolutionizing manufacturing landscapes worldwide.

For more about how Würth Additive Group is shaping the future of manufacturing and to stay updated with our latest advancements, visit wurthadditive.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

