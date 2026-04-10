A NEW ERA OF COLOR: ESSIE APPOINTS RACHEL ZOE AS FIRST-EVER CHIEF COLOR DIRECTOR

Bringing her signature perspective on style and culture, Zoe will translate essie's iconic shades into a broader cultural conversation and lead the brand's next chapter of color authority.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things in fashion speak louder than color. And few people understand its power quite like Rachel Zoe. That's why essie, America's leading nail brand, is tapping her as their first-ever Chief Color Director, marking a new chapter as the iconic brand continues to define how color shows up across style and culture. Zoe will bring a fresh, stylist-led perspective to essie, extending the role of color beyond the nail, elevating how the brand connects with its community. A natural fit for essie's "Cheeky Luxury" era, the brand's bold new evolution; positioning polish at the intersection of expert craftsmanship and playful self-expression.

Rachel Zoe at her annual Coachella Zoeasis dinner in a head-to-toe essie Marshmallow-inspired look, complete with a custom essie bag charm and Marshmallow/Cosmic Chrome manicure — marking her debut as the brand's newly appointed Chief Color Director.

Zoe didn't require an introduction to essie – she's been wearing it her whole life. Growing up, she went to the nail salon every week with her mother and sister, rotating through iconic shades such as Ballet Slippers and Wicked. It was never about what brand of polish she was going to choose; it was which shade of essie.

Now, she's stepping into a role with the brand that reflects both a lifelong connection and a cultural conversation she's been having for decades. For Zoe, color is more than an aesthetic; it is her primary dialect and an emotional expression. She knows that before you even reach for a clutch or a heel, your nail color has already spilled all your secrets. She translates the emotional language of color from the glamour of the red carpet to the quiet, messy, and beautifully colorful moments of real life.

"Some people speak French, Rachel speaks Mademoiselle," notes Zoe Housman, VP Marketing, Brand Engagement & Strategic Projects, L'Oréal USA. "Rachel has an unparalleled ability to build community and spark trending obsessions. We are thrilled to have her translate essie's color in such an unexpected, emotional way, marking a bold step forward as we steward our iconic shades into the modern era and redefine the language of color."

And she's already made the first move. Last night, Zoe was spotted at her pre-Coachella dinner in head-to-toe "Marshmallow" – outfit and manicure included – layered with essie's Nail Art Studio Special Effects in Cosmic Chrome, a cheeky, unexpected nod to her new role. It's the same instinct she brings to fashion: treat the base as your foundation, then layer on the shine.

As Chief Color Director, Zoe will bring her sharp eye to how essie's iconic shades show up across fashion and culture – from Marshmallow and Ballet Slippers to Bikini So Teeny, Berry Naughty, and Birthday Girl. These icons have a reputation, earned over decades, and Zoe is exactly the person to make sure their reputation continues to grow. Through curated events, original content, personal stories, and real-time cultural commentary, she'll help essie show up in all the right places.

"Color is so emotional to me. It's mood-driven, it's personal, and it really transcends everything," said Rachel Zoe. "Partnering with essie as their new Chief Color Director feels incredibly authentic. I'm excited to help tell a richer, more meaningful story around color and how it shows up in our everyday lives."

As the inaugural partner in a collective of color authorities, Zoe will also serve as the founding voice of essie's new Shade Society – a collective of tastemakers, creatives, and cultural voices coming together to celebrate color across fashion, film, interiors, and beyond. This signals a new era of storytelling for the brand in the broader context of its global evolution.

About essie

A global authority in nail color and care, essie brings the sensibility of luxury beauty to everyday, accessible products. Through a dedicated commitment to the total manicure experience and color that speaks louder than words, the brand leverages consumer-centric innovation to transform a simple routine into a professional-grade treatment – both at home and in the salon. essie's expertise in color spans across meticulously curated shades and is formalized through the brand's proprietary 3-Note Color System, ensuring every shade is developed with unparalleled craftsmanship. For more than 40 years, essie has translated emotion and culture into a portfolio of over 1,000 iconic shades and advanced care solutions, solidifying its legacy as a nail beauty expert trusted by consumers and professionals alike.

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SOURCE essie