A New EverBank Account Could Yield a Lucky Ticket to London

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official bank and naming-rights sponsor of the Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank is offering a chance for a trip to London, England, this October through its London Getaway Sweepstakes. Opening a new EverBank Performance SM account could be the ticket for one lucky winner and their guest. Prizes include: Roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for up to four nights and two tickets to see professional football's Chicago Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

The London Getaway Sweepstakes kicks off Monday, August 5, and runs through midnight on Thursday, September 5. To be eligible, fans must open a new EverBank Performance account, deposit a minimum of $10,000 and maintain that minimum balance in the account through September 5. The $10,000 may not come from an existing EverBank account – funds must originate from outside an EverBank account. Fans can see official rules and more details, including other ways to enter that don't require a banking relationship or opening an account, at everbank.com/London.

"Our goal every day is to deliver an advantage for our clients," said Greg Seibly, CEO of EverBank. "We're excited to offer this opportunity to new or existing EverBank clients for a chance to visit London and see American football on a grand international stage. Plus, the London Getaway Sweepstakes is another fun way clients can get even more from their EverBank account."

EverBank, N.A., Member FDIC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 and older. Entry period for the London Getaway Sweepstakes is from 8/5/24 12:00 a.m. ET to 9/5/24 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more and for Official Rules, alternative method of entry, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit EverBank.com/London. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $9,000. Sponsor and Administrator: EverBank, N.A., 301 West Bay Street., Jacksonville, Fla. 32202.

