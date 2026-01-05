A New Kind of Care Arrives in Compton: Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente Opens South Los Angeles PACE Center for Adults Age 55 and Over

Kaiser Permanente's Southern California and Habitat Health participants can access industry-leading specialty and hospital-based services at well-established medical centers across the region, including Kaiser Permanente facilities in Downey, Los Angeles, South Bay, and West Los Angeles.

This regional access ensures participants receive coordinated specialty care close to home, while their day-to-day care is managed through Habitat Health's South LA Center. These services are typically available at no cost to participants who qualify for both Medicare and Medi-Cal through PACE, the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which helps seniors continue living independently at home.

Why This Matters for South Los Angeles

South Los Angeles adults living with chronic conditions – such as diabetes, asthma or hypertension, face significantly higher rates of preventable hospitalizations and emergency department visits than those living in other parts of the county. For example, the diabetes-related hospitalization rate is 2.5 times higher than in West Los Angeles—highlighting serious gaps in outpatient care. Yet the region remains one of the most medically underserved in the county.

Many residents also speak a primary language other than English, creating additional barriers to accessing culturally competent care—a gap Habitat Health is working to close.

"Bringing this center to Compton is about expanding care options for aging adults, including care beyond the four walls of the clinic," said Dr. Bechara Choucair, chief health officer, Kaiser Permanente, and a Habitat Health board member. "Our partnership with Habitat Health enables Kaiser Permanente to deliver integrated care to more adults 55 and older in South Los Angeles—so they can better manage chronic conditions, avoid unnecessary hospital visits, and continue living in the communities they call home."

Proven Impact, Rooted in Community

The PACE model is proven to improve health outcomes for older adults, with benefits including fewer hospitalizations, better mental health, enhanced quality of life for both seniors and caregivers, and reduction in racial and economic health disparities.

Habitat Health's collaboration with Kaiser Permanente brings this evidence-based, community-centered care model to scale in South Los Angeles, to deliver consistent, trusted care to residents in over 60 local zip codes from Long Beach and Watts to Inglewood and Lynwood.

"Opening our center in Compton helps close a real gap in access to care for older adults across South Los Angeles." said Matthew Bennett, CEO of Habitat Health. "Our goal is simple: to make care easier to reach, more personal, and truly centered on helping older adults stay independent and engaged in the communities they call home."

About Habitat Health

Habitat Health empowers older adults to live independently by providing comprehensive insurance, medical, and social support services in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente. The program redefines aging in place to bring more good days and a lasting sense of belonging to participants and their caregivers. The new center is located at 1005 East Rosecrans Avenue, Compton, CA.

To learn more, please visit www.habitathealth.com.

SOURCE Habitat Health