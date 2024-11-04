A new lens on Guangxi

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

"When one thinks of Guangxi, Guilin typically springs to mind. However, this time, we are exploring a broader array of cities - some lesser-known yet equally captivating," said Gloria Tsang, a Gen Zer from the United States.

Delegates of the “Opportunities in China: Magnificent Guangxi - Guangxi in the Eyes of International Media 2024” in Beihai on Oct 27.

Tsang took part in the "Opportunities in China: Magnificent Guangxi - Guangxi in the Eyes of International Media 2024" event, held from Oct 26 to 30.

This event gathered Gen Z delegates from seven countries – the US, Russia, Italy, Denmark, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Vietnam - alongside journalists and editors from six international media outlets based in Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Nepal. They embarked on an immersive journey to Guangxi's cities of Qinzhou, Beihai, and Fangchenggang.

During Tsang's exploration of Guangxi, she was impressed by its unique cultural heritage. At the Maritime Silk Road Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Hall in Hepu, Beihai, she discovered traditional crafts like shell, horn, and wood carving.

"As a coastal area, Guangxi's traditional art often revolves around sea animals and maritime themes. It's very unique," she reflected.

The ocean not only enriches Guangxi with abundant tourism resources but also contributes to its economic growth.With its vision of becoming the "Western Land-Sea New Corridor", the region is developing a robust transportation network that connects waterways, ports, railways, and air travel.

The Beibu Gulf International Cruise Homeport in Beihai is a prime example of this vision in action. It has gradually launched domestic and international cruise routes, including one from Beihai to Halong Bay in Vietnam.

Tran Phuong Linh, an international college student from Vietnam, expressed excitement about the cruise route. "Tourism activities between the two sides can also promote trade between the two countries. I hope this port can become a cornerstone for more economic exchanges between China and Vietnam in the future," she said.

While advancing in modernization and development, Guangxi has also placed great emphasis on environmental protection.

When visiting the Qingnian Water Control Project on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, Rajendra Prasad Rimal, a journalist from Nepal's Jana Aastha News, was deeply moved by Guangxi's efforts to carry out such a major construction project while preserving the local ecosystem. The project includes animal passageways and fish ladders, ensuring the safe migration of local wildlife.

SOURCE China Daily