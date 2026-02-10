Cultural wave of 'becoming Chinese' gains momentum

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

Over the past year, China's rising cultural influence has become a talking point.

It began with Ne Zha 2. The animated blockbuster, rooted in Chinese mythology, didn't just perform well — within 45 days of its global release, it overtook Disney's Star Wars: The Force Awakens to claim the fifth spot on the all-time global box office charts.

Next came Labubu. The "ugly-cute" doll, created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung and propelled by the Chinese brand Pop Mart, became a global phenomenon. Its whimsical grin, brandished by celebrities from Blackpink star Lisa to David Beckham, proved that Chinese creativity could define cool. The frenzy was undeniable — a doll retailing for 599 yuan ($86.32) could resell for 50 times its price.

The livestreamed journey through Chinese cities of US influencer IShowSpeed gave fresh impetus to the Chinese culture wave in the summer, offering a global Gen Z audience a vibrant, counternarrative view of the country. His candid encounters with local culture presented a dynamic, modern society that directly challenged the stereotypical portrayals in mainstream Western media.

Now, China is shaping lifestyle aspirations itself through viral movements such as #BecomingChinese and #ChinaMaxxing. Sparked by creators such as Sherry XiiRuii, who garnered millions of views for tutorials on sipping hot water and wearing house slippers, this trend celebrates the quiet wisdom of daily Chinese life. In less than two months, the online discussions have evolved into a broader online appreciation for China's modern infrastructure, safety and development as a compelling model for modern living. This represents a subtle but powerful new frontier: the culture of Chinese daily life as a leading vector of the country's soft power in the digital age.

The Chinese culture wave has been bolstered by visa-free transit policies. People-to-people connections are allowing the world to experience China firsthand. Shanghai, the "first stop" for many, saw inbound visits jump nearly 40 percent last year. Similarly, Beijing welcomed 1.56 million European visitors — a rise of 47.9 percent — underscoring the growing global curiosity.

This expanding appeal is now formally recognized. The Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2025 ranks China second worldwide, surpassing the United Kingdom.

This rise is not accidental but the result of a clear national vision. As outlined in the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), China is committed to building a "flourishing culture" as a hallmark of its modernization, aiming to "inspire greater confidence in Chinese culture" and achieve "a continued rise in China's soft power".

From blockbuster mythology and desirable design to relatable digital narratives and aspirational lifestyles, China is successfully authoring its own story on the world stage — and the world is increasingly eager to engage with it and embrace it.

By Li Lei

SOURCE China Daily