A New Name: The Council for Disability Income Awareness

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Council for Disability Awareness is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to, "The Council for Disability Income Awareness" (CDIA).

"To help better communicate our organization's purpose and activities, the defining word, 'Income' has been added to our name," said Bob Herum, president of the CDIA. "Today, the disability income resources for working Americans are changing rapidly. New legislation, regulations, and the economy have created evolving options and challenges for employees, companies, and insurance providers."

"In response to this new landscape, our organization and members undertook strategic planning at the start of the year to ensure that our name and mission are clear and understood. The 'Council for Disability Income Awareness' helps clarify our work while retaining our brand recognition from the past two decades," Herum said.

"Thanks in part to our growing membership, we are forming new alliances with other organizations in the disability income field," said Herum. "Our research and marketing activities are also expanding and we are excited about the work ahead."

The Council for Disability Income Awareness is a non-profit organization working to establish disability income as a key financial safeguard for every working American. Learn more at disabilitycanhappen.org and realitycheckup.info.

