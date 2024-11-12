A New Perspective on the Tackling Today's Corporate Gender Gap

News provided by

Amplify Publishing Group

Nov 12, 2024, 06:00 ET

Leadership Expert Erica Rooney Releases Groundbreaking New Book

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing Group is excited to announce the release of Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors: Shattering Limiting Beliefs and Toxic Behaviors to Uncover Infinite Possibilities by international keynote speaker and executive coach Erica Rooney. This powerful book offers a new approach to personal and professional growth, specifically for women in today's corporate workforce who face unprecedented challenges and barriers.

Continue Reading
"Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors: Shattering Limiting Beliefs and Toxic Behaviors to Uncover Infinite Possibilities" by Erica Rooney is available now.
"Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors: Shattering Limiting Beliefs and Toxic Behaviors to Uncover Infinite Possibilities" by Erica Rooney is available now.

Rooney redefines the narrative around women's career advancement by addressing the ever-elusive "sticky floors"—the self-imposed limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging behaviors that can hinder success, sometimes more effectively than the external obstacles.

Described as "practical and powerful" by New York Times bestselling author and host of the #1 education podcast in the world Mel Robbins, Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors introduces Rooney's science-backed SNAP Method, which provides practical strategies for breaking through the unseen barriers that hold women back.

Rooney's holistic approach to leadership and development connects personal passions with purpose and aligns careers with core values, making her book a must-read for women seeking personal liberation and career growth.

Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors is registered with Ingram, and is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amplify Publishing, and wherever books are sold.

About Amplify Publishing Group

Amplify Publishing Group is a leading independent hybrid publisher that is passionate about ideas and voices that need to be heard. APG publishes across a wide variety of genres and is the culmination of twenty years of experience acquiring, producing, marketing, and distributing books. It is home to a number of distinct imprints, including Amplify Publishing, RealClear Publishing, and Mascot Books.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Purposeful Decision Maker: A Guide to Making Great Decisions in Life and Business (Amplify Publishing Group) is OUT TODAY

The Purposeful Decision Maker: A Guide to Making Great Decisions in Life and Business (Amplify Publishing Group) is OUT TODAY

This book presents serial entrepreneur Pádraig Ó Céidigh's groundbreaking and holistic approach to decision-making in life and business. He explores...
Global Healthcare Experts and Workforce Strategists Unveil Groundbreaking Solutions to Revitalize the Post-Pandemic Healthcare Industry

Global Healthcare Experts and Workforce Strategists Unveil Groundbreaking Solutions to Revitalize the Post-Pandemic Healthcare Industry

Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Healing Healthcare: Evidence-Based Strategies to Mend Our Broken System, a new book...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics