A New Perspective on the Tackling Today's Corporate Gender Gap

Leadership Expert Erica Rooney Releases Groundbreaking New Book

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing Group is excited to announce the release of Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors: Shattering Limiting Beliefs and Toxic Behaviors to Uncover Infinite Possibilities by international keynote speaker and executive coach Erica Rooney . This powerful book offers a new approach to personal and professional growth, specifically for women in today's corporate workforce who face unprecedented challenges and barriers.

"Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors: Shattering Limiting Beliefs and Toxic Behaviors to Uncover Infinite Possibilities" by Erica Rooney is available now.

Rooney redefines the narrative around women's career advancement by addressing the ever-elusive "sticky floors"—the self-imposed limiting beliefs and self-sabotaging behaviors that can hinder success, sometimes more effectively than the external obstacles.

Described as "practical and powerful" by New York Times bestselling author and host of the #1 education podcast in the world Mel Robbins, Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors introduces Rooney's science-backed SNAP Method, which provides practical strategies for breaking through the unseen barriers that hold women back.

Rooney's holistic approach to leadership and development connects personal passions with purpose and aligns careers with core values, making her book a must-read for women seeking personal liberation and career growth.

Glass Ceilings and Sticky Floors is registered with Ingram, and is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amplify Publishing, and wherever books are sold.

