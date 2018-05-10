A New Record for U.S. Travel: Orlando First to Surpass 70 Million Annual Visitors

"Our record-breaking year was achieved despite international headwinds and the statewide effects of Hurricane Irma," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "In 2017, our destination launched new consumer experiences on a significant scale and our marketing efforts leveraged increasing consumer confidence in the United States. We also continued our focus on communicating the unique emotional connection visitors have with Orlando."

"Orlando's record-setting visitation affirms the city as a leader in the U.S. travel industry," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. "The success in Orlando is great, not just for this iconic destination, but for travel as a whole. As the U.S. overall looks to regain its share of the global travel market, this new milestone in Orlando is a welcome reminder of the resiliency of this industry."

Orlando reached a host of new milestones in 2017 including:

Record number of U.S. visitors





Record convention attendance: The Orange County Convention Center welcomed an unprecedented 1.53 million attendees (+5.0 percent).





Convention Center welcomed an unprecedented 1.53 million attendees (+5.0 percent). Record airline arrivals: Orlando International Airport became the busiest airport in Florida , with 44.6 million passengers (+6.4 percent).

In addition to the openings of new attractions, resorts and dining venues, Orlando's visitation benefited from new and adjusted destination marketing strategies from Visit Orlando.

Domestically , Visit Orlando recognized the potential of the country's growing positive economic indicators and increased marketing initiatives focused on U.S. audiences, with a special emphasis in the important Northeast region. Domestic visitation for 2017 grew to an all-time record total of 65.86 million.





, Visit Orlando recognized the potential of the country's growing positive economic indicators and increased marketing initiatives focused on U.S. audiences, with a special emphasis in the important Northeast region. Domestic visitation for 2017 grew to an all-time record total of 65.86 million. Internationally , with several key markets facing uncertainties, Visit Orlando maintained its extensive marketing, brand and publicity programs to retain Orlando's leading position as a top international destination, with 6.15 million visitors.





, with several key markets facing uncertainties, Visit Orlando maintained its extensive marketing, brand and publicity programs to retain leading position as a top international destination, with 6.15 million visitors. Swiftly addressing potential concerns after Hurricane Irma struck in September, Visit Orlando quickly launched initiatives to demonstrate how Orlando tourism areas rebounded. This was accomplished through social media and publicity campaigns that used authentic visuals of real guests, in real-time, enjoying and commenting on the status of the destination.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando, The Official Tourism Association®, represents the most visited destination in the United States, with a presence in more than a dozen countries around the world. Visit Orlando, together with its 1,200 member organizations, represents every segment of the area's leading industry.

About Orlando

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World®, is the No. 1 family vacation destination and the most visited destination in the United States. An unparalleled mix of unique experiences create cherished memories for visitors, including legendary theme parks, an array of world-class water parks, entertainment venues, an award-winning food scene, shopping and nightlife. Orlando offers more lodging options than nearly any other destination in the world, from expansive resorts to uniquely themed hotels.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-record-for-us-travel-orlando-first-to-surpass-70-million-annual-visitors-300646729.html

SOURCE Visit Orlando

Related Links

http://www.visitorlando.com/media

