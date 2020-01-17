A New Stamp to Celebrate

U.S. Postal Service Says "Let's Celebrate!" with Forever Stamp

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

Jan 17, 2020, 13:24 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

In February 2020, the U.S. Postal Service will issue the Let's Celebrate! stamp for any joyous occasion. Whether celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a new job or retirement, this stamp will help mark the occasion.

 

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #CelebrationStamp.  


Who:

Janice Walker, vice president, Corporate Communications, U.S. Postal Service


When:

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, 1 p.m. Mountain Time


Where:

Aripex 2020 Stamp Show

Mesa Convention Center

263 North Center Street

Mesa, AZ 85201-6628


RSVP:

 Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/celebrationstamps.



Background:

Like a burst of confetti, Let's Celebrate! adds an extra dash of color to celebratory greeting cards, invitations and gift-bearing envelopes and packages.

 

The Let's Celebrate! stamp features colorful circles in varying sizes arranged in a random pattern. The letters in "celebrate," cast in a dark green hue, appear inside several brightly colored circles. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.

 

Let's Celebrate! is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic catalog or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National Contact: Carl Walton
202.268.6539
mobile 804.402.6702
carl.a.walton@usps.gov   

Local Contact: Rod Spurgeon
602.225.3410
Rod.J.Spurgeon@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

https://www.usps.com

Also from this source

New Year, New Stamp...

U.S. Postal Service Issuing Gwen Ifill Black Heritage Forever...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

A New Stamp to Celebrate

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

Jan 17, 2020, 13:24 ET