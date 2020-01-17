A New Stamp to Celebrate
U.S. Postal Service Says "Let's Celebrate!" with Forever Stamp
Jan 17, 2020, 13:24 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
In February 2020, the U.S. Postal Service will issue the Let's Celebrate! stamp for any joyous occasion. Whether celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a new job or retirement, this stamp will help mark the occasion.
News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #CelebrationStamp.
|
Who:
|
Janice Walker, vice president, Corporate Communications, U.S. Postal Service
|
When:
|
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, 1 p.m. Mountain Time
|
Where:
|
Aripex 2020 Stamp Show
Mesa Convention Center
263 North Center Street
Mesa, AZ 85201-6628
|
RSVP:
|
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/celebrationstamps.
|
Background:
|
Like a burst of confetti, Let's Celebrate! adds an extra dash of color to celebratory greeting cards, invitations and gift-bearing envelopes and packages.
The Let's Celebrate! stamp features colorful circles in varying sizes arranged in a random pattern. The letters in "celebrate," cast in a dark green hue, appear inside several brightly colored circles. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.
Let's Celebrate! is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic catalog or at Post Office locations nationwide.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
National Contact: Carl Walton
202.268.6539
mobile 804.402.6702
carl.a.walton@usps.gov
Local Contact: Rod Spurgeon
602.225.3410
Rod.J.Spurgeon@usps.gov
usps.com/news
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
