A New Swing on Performance: Axe Unveils New Lineup

KENT, Wash, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting evolution of its brand, Axe, the pioneering baseball bat company known for its revolutionary design, unveiled new products with a fresh brand look. This marks a significant milestone in Axe's journey, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in building the best bat for the player's swing.

Since its inception, Axe has challenged the status quo with its unique Axe Handle design, engineered to enhance the range of motion to increase bat speed and barrel control. The brand's dedication to improving the game has made it a favorite among amateur and professional athletes, and Axe's General Manager Jay Helmick says the company is excited to push the limits of the game.

"Axe believes in putting the player first. This rebranding initiative isn't just about a new logo or tagline; it's about amplifying our commitment to player performance, which is the heart and soul of our mission. We're excited to unveil a new brand identity that reflects our deep customer-centric values and fosters a new generation of players to embrace the Axe advantage."

The new logo and brand identity reflect Axes' forward-thinking ethos and deep-rooted connection to baseball's heritage and future. The redesigned logo illustrates the connection between performance, engineering, innovation, and passion for the sport.

"This initiative represents a fundamental shift in how we operate," said Helmick. "We've listened intently to our customers, and this redesign reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering products that genuinely elevate their performance & experiences."

Alongside the rebrand, Axe is thrilled to introduce a new line of baseball and softball bats that continues to push the boundaries of technology and design - the Avenge Pro 3, Avenge Pro 3 Hybrid, Strato 2, Hero, Inferno, and Scorch. These products feature advanced materials and engineering tailored to meet the needs of players at all levels and help them achieve peak performance. The launch includes bats for various leagues and age groups, ensuring that every player has access to the best equipment on the market.

As Axe embarks on this new chapter, the company invites players, coaches, and baseball enthusiasts to explore the refreshed brand and innovative products. This rebranding initiative is not just a milestone for Axe but a testament to the brand's enduring legacy and its vision for the future of baseball.

About Axe:

Axe, headquartered in Kent, Washington, manufactures baseball and softball equipment. We are designers, engineers, players, and fans, all united by a love for the game and a commitment to building the best bat for the player's swing. Join us on our journey at Axe…Better Awaits. Follow Axe on Instagram and X at @axebat.

