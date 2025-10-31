A New Trend: Physicians Investing from Their Retirement -- Can I Retire at 70 with $1 Million? Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Sets the Example

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As traditional retirement plans face growing pressure from inflation, rising healthcare costs, and market volatility, a new trend is emerging: physicians and professionals investing through Self-Directed IRAs (SDIRAs) to take control of their financial futures.

One example leading this trend is Dr. Kingsley R. Chin , orthopedic spine surgeon, entrepreneur, and founder of KIC Ventures , who turned his own retirement savings into long-term value by investing in healthcare innovation.

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin (left), Founder and CEO, and Aditya Humad (right), Co-Founder and CFO of KIC Ventures, at the firm’s headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Together, they lead the physician-founded investment firm focused on healthcare innovation and long-term value creation.

"I realized early on that saving wasn't enough," said Dr. Chin. "As a surgeon and builder of medical-technology companies, I knew I could apply my expertise to investments I understood. By tapping into my IRA, I was able to invest in what I knew best — spine technologies — and convert that into lasting value."

A Growing Opportunity: Taking Control Through Self-Directed IRAs

Unlike traditional IRAs that limit investors to stocks and bonds, Self-Directed IRAs allow individuals to invest in non-traditional assets such as private companies, healthcare ventures, real estate, and precious metals.

For professionals — especially physicians who understand their industries but may not have time to actively manage investments — SDIRAs offer a flexible and informed way to build wealth in areas they know best.

"The goal isn't to take big risks," said Aditya Humad, Co-Founder and CFO of KIC Ventures. "It's to take informed risks in industries you understand. Even small, disciplined investments can make a big difference when done wisely."

A Real-World Example: Can You Retire at 70 with $1 Million?

Financial planners often reference the "4 percent rule" — withdrawing about 4% of total savings annually — to estimate sustainable retirement income.

Here's a simplified example:

Total retirement savings: $1,000,000 (Traditional IRA)

$1,000,000 (Traditional IRA) Estimated annual growth: 5%

5% Annual withdrawal rate: 4% ($40,000 before taxes)

4% ($40,000 before taxes) Estimated taxes: 25% combined federal and state

25% combined federal and state After-tax annual income: ≈ $30,000

≈ $30,000 Monthly income (after taxes): ≈ $2,500

With inflation averaging around 3%, that $2,500 per month could have the buying power of only about $2,000 within ten years.

This highlights why more professionals are diversifying — using SDIRAs to invest portions of their savings in sectors they understand, such as healthcare or real estate, to help offset inflation and market swings.

KIC Ventures: A Physician-Led Investment Firm Focused on Long-Term Value

Formed in 2013, KIC Ventures has built long-term value by combining medical insight with disciplined private investment. The firm has generated more than $300 million in revenues across its healthcare portfolio and continues to expand globally.

"We may be old-school for building without VC or PE, but that discipline — alongside trusted private investors — has enabled us to create long-term value, sustain growth, and maintain over 90 percent insider ownership," said Dr. Chin. "We invested our own capital, reinvested revenues, grew steadily, and relied on deep industry expertise to stay nimble."

As KIC Ventures moves toward closing its Series A round, the company expects to increase its valuation substantially while protecting current investors from dilution. The firm welcomes new investors through the IRA Club , inviting physicians and professionals to learn about self-directed investing in healthcare innovation.

Educating the Market: Retirement Planning Meets Innovation

To help professionals understand their options, KIC Ventures has launched an educational initiative focused on raising awareness about SDIRA investing and long-term financial planning.

Dr. Chin encourages professionals to visualize the lifestyle they want in retirement, factor in healthcare and tax costs, and blend traditional saving with informed private investing.

"You don't have to be a full-time investor to take control of your future," said Dr. Chin. "Start with an amount you're comfortable with or reviewed with your financial advisor — the key is to make your money work for you before you retire."

This educational effort is part of KIC Ventures' mission to empower physicians and professionals with the knowledge to make confident, informed financial decisions for their futures.

Learn more at www.KICVentures.com

About KIC Ventures

KIC Ventures , headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a private equity firm founded by Dr. Kingsley R. Chin that invests in healthcare innovation with a focus on spine-surgery and outpatient-care technologies .

Over more than a decade of disciplined growth, KIC Ventures has demonstrated resilience and consistent performance, generating over $300 million in revenues .

Through portfolio companies such as AxioMed and NANISX , KIC Ventures advances Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) technologies that empower physicians, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to outpatient spine care worldwide.

