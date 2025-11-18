Scientists Develop AxioMed Spinal Disc Replacement That Truly Mimics Healthy Human Disc -- A Game-Changer in Spine Surgery

Landmark biomechanical study shows AxioMed's viscoelastic lumbar disc is the first implant to replicate the natural mechanical behaviors of a human disc, unlocking a new era of motion-preserving spine care.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking scientific milestone has been achieved in spine surgery with the publication of a new peer-reviewed biomechanical study demonstrating that the AxioMed Viscoelastic Total Disc Replacement (VTDR) is the first spinal disc replacement shown to reproduce key stiffness characteristics and natural-like motion behaviors of a healthy human lumbar disc. The study, published in Clinical Biomechanics and now indexed on PubMed, marks a major leap forward in the treatment of degenerative disc disease.

Newly published Clinical Biomechanics data confirms that AxioMed’s Viscoelastic Total Disc Replacement is the first spinal disc implant shown to replicate the natural mechanical behaviors of a healthy human lumbar disc—marking a major milestone in motion-preserving spine surgery

The study, titled "ASTM biomechanical study comparing the AxioMed lumbar viscoelastic disc to human lumbar disc data," shows that AxioMed's VTDR reproduces native lumbar-disc biomechanics across axial compression, flexion-extension, and shear — a level of similarity not previously demonstrated in published artificial disc research.

A Breakthrough Decades in the Making

For over 40 years, surgeons and engineers have attempted to create a disc replacement that behaves like a natural disc. Traditional ball-and-socket implants create motion, but not natural biomechanics — often leading to abnormal forces, adjacent-segment disease, and limited long-term success.

This new study demonstrates that AxioMed's viscoelastic core delivers natural disc-like mechanical behaviors, including:

Stiffness values overlapping native human disc ranges

Natural nonlinear load response

Consistent mechanical performance under physiologic conditions

No implant failures under loads up to 20,000 N

Researchers concluded that the AxioMed VTDR " reproduces lumbar disc stiffness more closely than prior designs ," calling it a significant advancement in spinal-motion preservation.

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin

CEO, KIC Ventures • Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Senior Author of the Study

"This study confirms what our team has been working toward for nearly two decades — a spinal disc replacement that does not just move, but truly behaves like the native human disc. This breakthrough represents a new era where fusion is no longer the default solution and patients can regain natural, healthy motion."

Dr. Erik Spayde

Harvard-Trained Spine Surgeon • Chief Medical Officer, KIC Ventures

"As a spine surgeon trained in both traditional and motion-preservation techniques, I have never seen a disc replacement replicate human biomechanics with this level of fidelity. This is the type of innovation surgeons have been waiting for. AxioMed's disc has the potential to redefine the standard of care for degenerative disc disease."

Vito Lore

Chief Technology Officer, KIC Ventures

"Developing a viscoelastic disc that performs like the natural tissue has been one of the most complex engineering challenges in orthopedics. This study validates years of research, testing, and material science innovation. We finally have a disc that behaves like the one we were born with."

A New Standard for Spine Surgery

Degenerative disc disease affects millions of people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of disability. Traditional spinal fusion eliminates pain but also eliminates motion. AxioMed's viscoelastic technology aims to restore quality of life by:

Preserving natural range of motion

Reducing adjacent-segment degeneration

Improving load distribution

Offering an alternative to mechanical discs and fusion surgery

Potentially lowering long-term complication rates

This breakthrough places AxioMed at the forefront of a new generation of LESS invasive, motion-preserving spine solutions .

About the Research

The study was conducted using rigorous ASTM mechanical standards at physiologic temperature (PBS at 37 °C). The implant demonstrated behavior consistent with natural disc biomechanics across all tested directions. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41166787/

Disclaimer

This press release is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or tax advice. All financial examples are illustrative and hypothetical based on commonly used assumptions. Results will vary. Individuals should always consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment or retirement planning decisions.

About AxioMed

AxioMed, a KIC Ventures portfolio company, develops next-generation viscoelastic disc replacements designed to restore natural spinal biomechanics. The company's mission is to bring true motion preservation to the millions suffering from degenerative disc disease.

SOURCE KIC Ventures