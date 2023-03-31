A New Wine Club for Modern Times. All the Perks from Anywhere.

CINCINNATI , March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US leader in Super-Premium boxed wine, Really Good Boxed Wine, has added new perks and customizations that makes their Wine Club one of the best available.

Traditional wine clubs usually offer a quarterly shipment, access to limited releases, and invites to harvest events or free tastings on their property. Really Good Boxed Wine takes it to another level.

"We believe people want connection and flexibility, in addition to great wine of course. As a winery without a tasting room, we've been intentional in building our Wine Club to give our community a better experience without having to travel to Napa or Sonoma." Says Jake Whitman, CEO. "Often, unless you live near the winery, members don't have the chance to take advantage of their club perks."

While maintaining popular discounts and free shipping (Wine Club members are getting, on average, an astonishing $120 worth of wine for $58), Really Good Boxed Wine is now offering hyper-customization and is taking the tasting room on the road. With sold out events this month in Cincinnati and Washington, DC, Wine Club members should be excited to know that they get complimentary tickets and first access to secure them.

The Really Good Boxed Wine Club is intended to offer maximum flexibility. Available for monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly shipments, not only can members easily update frequency, but also number of boxes and which varietals in each shipment. The Wine Club Portal makes it easy to plan up to a full year at a time, allowing members to add extra wine for a party, skip a shipment, or cancel anytime with the click of a button.

"Most of our Wine Club members are not specifically boxed wine fanatics, but rather wine curious drinkers or true wine lovers who are joining once they taste the quality for the value." Whitman adds. "Now that we are able to meet people where they are, we look forward to introducing many more people to Really Good Boxed Wine.

Learn more and join today REALLY GOOD BOXED WINE CLUB

About Really Good Boxed Wine: Really Good Boxed Wine has been producing the best wine you've ever had from a box since 2021. They ship direct from their website, www.reallygoodboxedwine.com to 44 states and the District of Columbia. It's better wine at a better price that's better for the environment.

Really Good Boxed Wine, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Really Good Boxed Wine