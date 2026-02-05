A Notable 17 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Recognized Among Industry's Best on Latest Forbes Lists

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 of Northwestern Mutual's financial advisors earned a place on Forbes' prestigious 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors* & Best-in-State lists. That total was an all-time high for the company, and nearly double the number of Northwestern Mutual advisors honored since 2023. This Forbes recognition highlights the industry's leading women financial advisors who are delivering exceptional client experiences, enhancing financial security, and shaping the future of wealth management.

"Congratulations to these outstanding financial advisors and their teams for all they've accomplished on behalf of their clients," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief field officer. "These trusted and talented professionals are offering the kind of comprehensive financial planning that Americans are looking for – a personalized approach that helps people enjoy today, invest for tomorrow, and protect what they've already built."

Advisors who appear on Forbes' annual lists stand out in the industry, with honorees receiving acclaim for their client service, adherence to ethical standards, and other quantitative metrics including revenue and assets under management. The selection process, conducted by SHOOK Research, is rigorous, involving a comprehensive evaluation of each advisor's assets under management, industry experience, compliance records, community involvement, and other factors.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, individuals across the nation are increasingly seeking expert guidance. Northwestern Mutual is committed to developing its advisors to be knowledgeable, trusted and relatable resources for essential financial conversations. The recognition of Northwestern Mutual's advisors on these industry lists underscores its dedication to ensuring more Americans have access to knowledgeable professionals who can help guide them towards financial security.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assetsi being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE® 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

*Forbes "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" lists, (February 2026). Research & ranking developed by Shook Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 6/30/2025 Northwestern Mutual (NM) and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating or ranking lists. NM and its advisors do, however, pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating or ranking(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

iIncludes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

