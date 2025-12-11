"A nutrient-packed, organic wellness blend brimming with prebiotics, probiotics, and functional botanicals." Marisa Tomei's Terra Mare Morning Restore Wins Best Women's Health Supplement Award

Winning a Gold 2025 Nourish award, Morning Restore Supports Healthy Aging and Whole-Body Vitality

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Mare ®, the supplement brand founded by Academy Award–winning actress, producer, and activist Marisa Tomei, proudly announces that its flagship supplement Morning Restore ® has been awarded a gold or 3-Star Supplement Award (three out of three stars possible) in the Women's Health category of the UK-based 2025 Nourish Awards. This distinguished recognition celebrates Morning Restore's powerful formulation of 26 high-quality super nutrients designed to support healthy aging, cellular renewal, and whole-body vitality.✝

Terra Mare Morning Restore is a groundbreaking women’s health and longevity supplement that blends nature’s most potent nutrients with advanced nutritional science to support whole-body wellness, healthy aging, and radiant vitality. Crafted for women who want to look and feel their best at any age, this award-winning superfood and collagen powder provides daily nourishment for the body and mind.

"I started Terra Mare to help women tap back into their natural vitality—with clean, science-based nutrition," explains award-winning actress Marisa Tomei. "Winning Gold at the Nourish Awards for Terra Mare Morning Restore says we're doing exactly that."

Created from Tomei's personal passion for holistic wellness and nutrition, Terra Mare is dedicated to helping women reclaim their energy, balance, and confidence through clean, science-backed ingredients that nourish the body at a cellular level. ✝ The brand's recognition at the Nourish Awards underscores its mission to redefine women's health with products that are as pure as they are powerful.

The Nourish Awards judge panel describes Terra Mare Morning Restore as a "nutrient-packed, organic wellness blend brimming with prebiotics, probiotics, and functional botanicals that impressed for purity, balance, and sustainable sourcing."✝

About Terra Mare Morning Restore

Terra Mare Morning Restore is a groundbreaking women's health and longevity supplement that blends nature's most potent nutrients with advanced nutritional science to support whole-body wellness, healthy aging, and radiant vitality. Crafted for women who want to look and feel their best at any age, this award-winning superfood and collagen powder provides daily nourishment for the body and mind.✝

Each scoop delivers a powerful synergy of 26 essential super nutrients, including organic greens, medicinal mushrooms, prebiotics, probiotics, polyphenol-rich fruit extracts, and wild-caught marine collagen. Together, they work to renew cellular health, optimize digestion, balance mood and hormones, and enhance strength and mobility naturally.✝

Unlike traditional multivitamins or protein powders, Morning Restore is designed as an all-in-one functional supplement that supports metabolism, immunity, brain function, and gut health, making it an essential part of any modern wellness routine. With its refreshing taste and clean, third-party-tested ingredients, Morning Restore makes it easy to start each day feeling energized, focused, and restored.✝

Terra Mare Morning Restore Reviews

"I absolutely love this stuff. I bought the 3 month supply and am half way through my second month. It tastes great and I've noticed it has really helped me manage my weight." - Katie

"I've been taking mine about a month my second batch is on its way and let me tell you when i say your body can feel the difference it truly can i feel fuller and It's helping a lot more with my weight loss by having the correct products in it. Will continue with the product it will be a staple in my home from now on don't hesitant at all it's so worth it. Love I hope they don't change a thing it's perfect" - Anita

"I was skeptical about this product but decided to try it after hearing Marisa Tomei's story and struggle with women's health because I was having similar struggles. I hadn't even finished the first jar and I noticed a lot of improvements. I no longer felt fatigued, my energy level increased, my digestion improved. I will continue to take Morning Restore." - JR

Key Ingredients in Terra Mare Morning Restore

Morning Restore features a synergistic blend of organic superfoods, medicinal mushrooms, essential nutrients, prebiotics, probiotics, and wild-caught marine collagen—each carefully selected to nourish the body at a cellular level.

Organic Superfoods – Microalgae, astragalus, and nutrient-dense greens for immune and metabolic support.

– Microalgae, astragalus, and nutrient-dense greens for immune and metabolic support. Organic Mushroom Longevity Blend – Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, Shiitake, and Agaricus for cognitive and cellular health.

– Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, Shiitake, and Agaricus for cognitive and cellular health. Essential Nutrients – Polyphenol-rich Sicilian blood oranges, Vitamin D3, magnesium, and Aquamin® for strength and bone health.

– Polyphenol-rich Sicilian blood oranges, Vitamin D3, magnesium, and Aquamin® for strength and bone health. Probiotics + Prebiotics – Gut-friendly strains and plant fibers to support digestion and hormone balance.

– Gut-friendly strains and plant fibers to support digestion and hormone balance. Wild-Caught Marine Collagen – Clean collagen peptides that enhance skin, hair, and nail health.✝

Breakdown of these ingredients:

Benefits of organic superfoods in Terra Mare Morning Restore: Supports the immune system and natural energy production Helps maintain metabolic balance and healthy body composition Promotes cardiovascular and cellular vitality with nutrient-dense greens Contains microalgae and astragalus for antioxidant protection Enhances physical strength, stamina, and daily resilience✝

Benefits of organic mushroom longevity blend in Terra Mare Morning Restore: Features Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, Shiitake, and Agaricus mushrooms for comprehensive longevity support Promotes mental clarity, memory, and focus Helps maintain healthy immune and inflammatory responses Supports cellular repair, resilience, and brain health Encourages a calm mood and balanced energy levels✝

Benefits of essential nutrients in Terra Mare Morning Restore: Includes Sicilian blood orange polyphenols for anti-aging and skin vitality Provides magnesium, Vitamin D3, and Aquamin for bone, muscle, and joint support Promotes balanced hormones and sustained energy Helps support metabolism and reduce fatigue Supports collagen production and cellular rejuvenation✝

Benefits of probiotics and prebiotics in Terra Mare Morning Restore: Combines African Baobab and Acacia Gum prebiotics with targeted Lactobacillus probiotics Promotes smooth digestion and reduces bloating Helps balance hormones and mood through gut-brain support Encourages healthy gut flora for stronger immunity Reduces unhealthy food cravings and supports weight management

Benefits of wild-caught marine collagen in Terra Mare Morning Restore:✝ Derived from sustainably sourced wild-caught fish collagen Promotes firmer, smoother skin and reduces the look of fine lines Supports stronger nails and shinier, thicker hair Enhances joint comfort and mobility Works at a cellular level to maintain youthful elasticity and hydration✝



Overall Key Benefits of Terra Mare Morning Restore:

Supports healthy aging and cellular rejuvenation

Promotes balanced hormones and metabolic wellness

Aids smooth digestion and gut balance

Supports immune strength and organ vitality

Enhances energy, mood, and mental clarity

Encourages firm skin, strong hair, and healthy nails

Helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces cravings✝

How Does Terra Mare Morning Restore Support Women's Health and Healthy Aging?

Morning Restore works by nourishing the body at a cellular level using a targeted blend of nutrients that address key areas of women's health, including hormone balance, gut health, metabolism, and skin vitality.✝

Its polyphenol-rich antioxidants, probiotics, and collagen peptides work together to help restore equilibrium and energy from within, promoting a more youthful, resilient body and mind. Whether you're supporting digestion, mood, or hormonal health, Morning Restore is a comprehensive daily ritual for whole-body rejuvenation.✝

Is Terra Mare Morning Restore Worth Buying?

For women seeking a comprehensive, all-in-one supplement that targets gut health, hormonal balance, energy, and beauty from within, Terra Mare Morning Restore is absolutely worth considering. Its award-winning formula, clinical-grade ingredients, and science-based results make it one of the most advanced women's wellness powders available today.✝

Terra Mare Morning Restore FAQ:

Where can I purchase Terra Mare Morning Restore? Terra Mare Morning Restore is available exclusively through the official Terra Mare website for the purchase price of $44.95. Purchasing directly ensures you receive the authentic formula, special bundle pricing, and the brand's quality guarantee.

How do I use Terra Mare Morning Restore? Mix one scoop of Morning Restore in 8 oz of water once daily, ideally in the morning. Consistent daily use helps maximize results for energy, digestion, and overall vitality.



About Terra Mare

Terra Mare is a pioneering supplement brand founded by acclaimed actress, producer, and activist Marisa Tomei. Dedicated to empowering women through every stage of life, Terra Mare offers science-based wellness solutions uniquely designed for female biology. With a focus on addressing issues that come with aging that are often overlooked by traditional healthcare, Terra Mare provides advanced products that support graceful aging. Rooted in cutting-edge biological research and a holistic approach to health, Terra Mare is committed to redefining women's wellness with science-backed solutions that promote long-term health and vitality. In addition to the brand's flagship Morning Restore , other bestsellers include Terra Mare Derma Renew . Through its philanthropic partnership, the brand is proud to support Equality Now, a non-profit that fights to protect and promote the human rights of women and girls. For more information, visit www.terramare.com or follow @TerraMareHealth on Instagram.

About Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei is an acclaimed actress, producer, and activist renowned for her exceptional performances in film and television. She is best known for her Oscar-winning role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny, her portrayal of Aunt May in the Spider-Man franchise, and her work in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. Beyond her illustrious acting career, Tomei is deeply committed to women's health and wellness. Having navigated her own health challenges, she discovered the profound benefits of holistic nutrition. This personal journey led her to establish Terra Mare, a pioneering wellness brand focused on providing science-based solutions tailored to female biology. As she fully embraces her 60s with renewed vitality, Tomei remains dedicated to reshaping the narrative around aging and health, using her platform to advocate for wellness with a global audience. For the latest news, follow Marisa Tomei on Instagram .

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Terra Mare