"A Thoughtful Vegan-Friendly Skin Supplement," Marisa Tomei's Terra Mare Derma Renew Wins 2025 Award Beauty & Collagen Innovation by Nourish Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Mare® , the supplement brand founded by Academy Award–winning actress, producer, and activist Marisa Tomei, proudly announces that its signature formula, Derma Renew™ , has been awarded in the Beauty & Collagen category at the 2025 Nourish Awards. The UK-based Nourish Awards are the only global awards judged by qualified nutritionists that provide unbiased endorsements and valuable expert feedback.

Terra Mare Derma Renew is a vegan-friendly skin supplement expertly formulated to help mature skin appear firmer, smoother, and more radiant. This advanced beauty formula is designed to support collagen formation, restore skin elasticity, and visibly lift sagging areas for a more sculpted, youthful look.

Praised by Nourish Award judges as "a thoughtful vegan-friendly skin supplement blending amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and plant antioxidants to naturally support hydration and collagen formation," Derma Renew is designed to help skin appear firm, taut, and supple. The advanced formula supports a visible lifting effect, helps plump and fill the look of facial creases, and promotes a sleeker, tighter-looking profile. It also targets common signs of aging—including sagging, volume loss, and dermal weakness—helping skin appear strong, smooth, and rejuvenated from the inside out.✝*

"I'm so proud of Derma Renew and the research-driven approach behind it. This award reinforces what we set out to do at Terra Mare: offer clean solutions that nourish the skin naturally and help people feel more confident in their own skin." — Marisa Tomei

What is Terra Mare Derma Renew?

Terra Mare Derma Renew Reviews

"My nails were so thin and they kept breaking. I started taking Derma Renew less than a month ago and now my nails are strong and long. Great product definitely recommend. I will continue to take it." - J.R.

"I have been taking collagen supplements for years, and never experienced results like this. After taking Derma Renew for about a week, I began to notice that my face looked fresher and less tired in the morning. My skin looked hydrated, and my fine lines looked filled in. I know for a fact it was the Derma Renew, because it was the only thing I had added to my daily routine. I don't know what kind of magic pixie dust is in this, but whatever it is, it really works. It makes me so happy when a product actually delivers the results it promised. Try it! You won't be disappointed." - Valentine

"I started taking Terra Mare Derma Renew and Morning Restore and within a week, I saw visible results! The lines in my face are practically gone! I'm 44 and was starting to show some serious lines on my face and this stuff just obliterated them!!! I've also felt more energy throughout my day. And just look at Marisa Tomei!! I mean, do you need more proof than her gorgeous face?? At 60??? This product is so legit I recommend it to everyone that mentions anything to me about feeling sluggish, looking older, or just feeling old! I promise it doesn't have to be that way. I'm proof! Thank you for this incredible product!" - Molly

Terra Mare Derma Renew Key Ingredients

Each capsule of Derma Renew features a meticulously crafted blend of high-quality, science-backed ingredients that target multiple aspects of skin aging:

A breakthrough plant-based collagen support complex that mirrors the amino acid profile of human collagen for optimal absorption.

Dermaval – A clinically researched nutrient complex designed to help maintain healthy elastin levels, supporting skin firmness and lift.

Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid – Advanced delivery technology that enhances hydration and helps reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and folds.

Opextan – An antioxidant-rich olive fruit extract sourced from Italy, known for its polyphenol and verbascoside content that supports skin defense and radiance.✝

Ingredient Benefits:

Benefits of Terra Mare Derma Renew's Vollagen

100% vegan collagen alternative with an amino acid sequence identical to human collagen.

Designed for enhanced bioavailability to help the body naturally produce new collagen.

Helps firm and smooth skin texture, supporting elasticity and resilience.

Promotes a plumper, more youthful appearance by minimizing the look of fine lines and creases.✝

Benefits of Terra Mare Derma Renew's Dermaval

A clinically studied complex that supports healthy elastin levels, helping skin appear lifted and toned.

May improve skin elasticity and structure, counteracting the visible effects of aging.

Contributes to a firmer, more defined facial contour and a smoother skin surface.✝

Benefits of Terra Mare Derma Renew's Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid + Opextan

Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid enhances absorption, delivering deep hydration.

Helps diminish the look of nasolabial folds, marionette lines, thinning lips, and wilted cheeks.

Opextan, a clinically researched Italian olive fruit extract, is rich in polyphenols and verbascoside that help shield skin against oxidative stress.

Supports a healthy, luminous complexion by promoting moisture retention and shielding skin cells from environmental aggressors.✝

Overall Key Benefits of Terra Mare Derma Renew

Helps visibly lift, firm, and plump mature skin

Supports the natural production of collagen and elastin

Aids in reducing the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging

Promotes hydration, suppleness, and radiance for a youthful glow

Powered by vegan, clinically researched, and third-party tested ingredients

Helps skin feel stronger and more resilient from within✝

Is Terra Mare Derma Renew Worth Buying?

Absolutely. For those seeking a clean, plant-based supplement for skin rejuvenation, Terra Mare Derma Renew stands out as a science-driven, award-winning formula recognized at the 2025 Nourish Awards for its excellence in beauty and collagen innovation.

Unlike standard collagen powders or creams, Derma Renew works from within, delivering bioavailable amino acids, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and powerful antioxidants to help transform the skin's visible texture and tone. With daily use, users may notice a firmer facial structure, smoother skin, and a refreshed, radiant look.✝

Terra Mare Derma Renew FAQ

About Terra Mare

Terra Mare is a pioneering supplement brand founded by acclaimed actress, producer, and activist Marisa Tomei. Dedicated to empowering women through every stage of life, Terra Mare offers science-based wellness solutions uniquely designed for female biology. With a focus on addressing issues that come with aging that are often overlooked by traditional healthcare, Terra Mare provides advanced products that support graceful aging. Rooted in cutting-edge biological research and a holistic approach to health, Terra Mare is committed to redefining women's wellness with science-based solutions that promote long-term health and vitality. In addition to the brand's flagship Morning Restore, Terra Mare offers another bestseller, Derma Renew. Through its philanthropic partnership, the brand is proud to support Equality Now, a non-profit that fights to protect and promote the human rights of women and girls. For more information, visit www.terramare.com or follow @TerraMareHealth on Instagram.

About Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei is an acclaimed actress, producer, and activist renowned for her exceptional performances in film and television. She is best known for her Oscar-winning role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny, her portrayal of May Parker in the Spider-Man franchise, and her work in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. Beyond her illustrious acting career, Tomei is deeply committed to women's health and wellness. Having navigated her own health challenges, she discovered the profound benefits of holistic nutrition. This personal journey led her to establish Terra Mare, a pioneering wellness brand focused on providing science-based solutions tailored to female biology. As she fully embraces her 60s with renewed vitality, Tomei remains dedicated to reshaping the narrative around aging and health, using her platform to advocate for wellness with a global audience. For the latest news, follow Marisa Tomei on Instagram .

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary.

