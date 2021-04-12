A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

A. O. Smith Corporation

Apr 12, 2021, 17:49 ET

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record April 30, 2021.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

Related Links

www.aosmith.com

Also from this source

A. O. Smith to Hold First Quarter Conference Call on April 29...

A. O. Smith Nominates Holt and Larsen to Board of Directors...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics