A. O. Smith names DasGupta senior vice president-international

In his new role, DasGupta will have profit and loss responsibility for the company's water heating and water treatment businesses in Europe, India, Turkey, Vietnam, and Hong Kong SAR. In addition, he will oversee export sales in the Asia-Pacific region and be responsible for business development and acquisition activities throughout Asia.

"Aninda brings experience over a wide range of disciplines including research and development, product development, marketing, business development, and general management," Kevin J. Wheeler, president and chief operating officer of A. O. Smith Corporation, said in making the announcement. "His background includes assignments in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., offering a well-rounded global perspective to this critical leadership position."

DasGupta joins A. O. Smith after working the last six years at OSRAM GmbH, one of the world's largest lighting companies. Since 2014, he has served as vice president in several roles including head of strategic marketing, head of e-commerce, and general manager of the flex and signage business lines for the LED Lamps and Digital Systems business units. From 2012 to 2014, he served as vice president and head of sales and marketing in the Asia Pacific region for OSRAM's General Lighting business units.

He has also held general management and sales/marketing leadership positions at: DMC Worldwide, a maker of leading brands of consumer electronics and social content services that was headquartered in New York; IndoSino Group, a provider of marketing, sales, and sourcing services operating out of Hong Kong SAR; Harvard International Plc, headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, a manufacturer of a wide range of consumer products; Flextronics , a leading global contract manufacturing and engineering services provider; and Royal Philips N.V.

DasGupta earned a Bachelor's Degree in electronics engineering from MS University of Baroda, India. DasGupta has earned master's degrees in computer and systems engineering as well as in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y., and Kellogg-HKUST, Northwestern University, Ill., and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the NYSE, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information visit www.aosmith.com.

