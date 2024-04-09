A. O. Smith Reports Quarterly Dividend

09 Apr, 2024, 16:15 ET

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.32 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on Wednesday, May 15 to shareholders of record Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

About A. O. Smith
Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

