A. O. Smith Reports Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

A. O. Smith Corporation

Jul 08, 2024, 18:51 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.32 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on Thursday, August 15 to shareholders of record Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Continue Reading

About A. O. Smith
Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

Also from this source

A. O. Smith to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 23, 2024

A. O. Smith to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 23, 2024

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23, and has...
Mark Petrarca to Retire After 25 Years

Mark Petrarca to Retire After 25 Years

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a leader in water heating and water treatment, announced today that Mark Petrarca, senior vice president of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Water Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics