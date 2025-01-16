A. O. Smith Reports Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Corporation

Jan 16, 2025, 17:33 ET

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.34 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on Tuesday, February 18 to shareholders of record Friday, January 31, 2025.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

