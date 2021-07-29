A. O. Smith Reports Record Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

A. O. Smith Reports Record Sales and Earnings in Second Quarter Tweet this

North America

Sales in the North America segment of $603.6 million increased 26 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020 driven by higher volumes of water heaters, boilers and water treatment products and price increases implemented in response to rapidly rising material costs as well as increased transportation costs.

North America segment earnings of $141.7 million increased 34 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020. The impact to earnings from higher volumes and inflation-related price increases was partially offset by higher material and freight costs. As a result of these factors, segment operating margin of 23.5 percent improved compared with 21.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Rest of World

Rest of World segment sales of $263.2 million increased 39 percent from the second quarter of 2020, driven by local currency sales growth of 26 percent in China. Sales growth in each of the Company's major product categories in China contributed to higher sales. Currency translation of China sales favorably impacted sales by approximately $20 million.

Rest of World segment earnings of $22.3 million increased significantly compared with the loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by shutdowns and reduced consumer spending resulting from the pandemic. In China, higher volumes and lower selling and administrative costs were partially offset by the absence of social insurance waivers in 2021, which had been granted in 2020. As a result, segment operating margin of 8.5 percent improved from a negative 3.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Share Repurchases

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and marketable securities balances totaling $581.9 million. The Company's total debt was $106.4 million at the end of June, and its leverage ratio was 5.5 percent as measured by total debt-to-total capitalization.

Cash provided by operations of $196.0 million during the first half of 2021 increased from $179.3 million during the same period in 2020. Higher earnings in 2021 compared with the prior year were partially offset by a larger investment in working capital during the first half of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020.

During the first half of 2021, the Company repurchased 2,978,657 shares at a cost of approximately $198.1 million. There was available authority to repurchase approximately 5.6 million shares at the end of June.

Operations and Supply Chain

Global supply chain disruptions moderated in the second quarter but remained a challenge. The Company continues to closely monitor component, material and transportation availability.

Outlook

"We have seen solid demand for our products continue in July," commented Wheeler. "We are upgrading our full-year 2021 earnings guidance to a range of between $2.70 and $2.76 per share, an increase of five percent from our previous guidance.

"Supply chain constraints and component shortages continue, and we expect to see these headwinds throughout the remainder of the year. We remain in close contact with our suppliers, as the environment can change quickly and frequently. I am grateful for our procurement and operations teams, as they strengthen our supply chain resiliency and manage through this challenging period. I have confidence in our teams' ability to continue to navigate through this environment."

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "continue," "guidance" or words of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things, the following: negative impacts to the Company's businesses, including demand for its products, particularly commercial products, operations and workforce dislocation and disruption, supply chain disruption and liquidity as a result of the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; lengthening or deepening of supply chain bottlenecks; an uneven recovery of the Chinese economy or decline in the growth rate of consumer spending or housing sales in China; negative impact to the Company's businesses from international tariffs, trade disputes and geopolitical differences; potential weakening in the high-efficiency boiler segment in the U.S.; significant volatility in material availability and prices; inability of the Company to implement or maintain pricing actions; a failure to recover or further weakening in U.S. residential or commercial construction or instability in the Company's replacement markets; foreign currency fluctuations; the Company's inability to successfully integrate or achieve its strategic objectives resulting from acquisitions; competitive pressures on the Company's businesses; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches; changes in government regulations or regulatory requirements; and adverse developments in general economic, political and business conditions in key regions of the world. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are qualified entirely by these cautionary statements.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Statement of Earnings (condensed consolidated financial statements - dollars in millions, except share data) (unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

























Net sales $ 859.8

$ 663.9

$ 1,628.8

$ 1,300.8 Cost of products sold

538.4



416.4



1,018.8



813.8 Gross profit

321.4



247.5



610.0



487.0

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

173.1



155.9



339.6



329.7 Severance and restructuring expenses

-



6.1



-



6.1 Interest expense

0.9



2.5



1.9



4.7 Other income

(3.9)



(4.0)



(8.9)



(8.2) Earnings before provision for income taxes

151.3



87.0



277.4



154.7 Provision for income taxes

33.1



19.2



61.5



35.2

























Net earnings $ 118.2

$ 67.8

$ 215.9

$ 119.5



















































Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 0.73

$ 0.42

$ 1.33

$ 0.74



























Average common shares outstanding (000's omitted)

161,732



162,174



162,256



162,536

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION

Balance Sheet

(dollars in millions)







(unaudited)











June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020

ASSETS:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 444.8

$ 573.1



Marketable securities

137.1



116.5



Receivables

607.0



585.0



Inventories

330.4



300.1



Other current assets

66.4



43.3



















Total Current Assets

1,585.7



1,618.0



















Net property, plant and equipment

539.7



541.3



Goodwill and other intangibles

865.9



870.7



Operating lease assets

42.0



41.6



Other assets

106.9



89.1



















Total Assets $ 3,140.2

$ 3,160.7

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





























Trade payables $ 612.4

$ 595.2



Accrued payroll and benefits

71.6



74.6



Accrued liabilities

166.4



161.9



Product warranties

49.8



47.8



Debt due within one year

6.8



6.8



















Total Current Liabilities

907.0



886.3



















Long-term debt

99.6



106.4



Operating lease liabilities

33.9



34.4



Other liabilities

283.4



285.3



Stockholders' equity

1,816.3



1,848.3



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,140.2

$ 3,160.7



A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Statement of Cash Flows (dollars in millions) (unaudited)























Six Months Ended







June 30,























2021



2020 Operating Activities











Net earnings $ 215.9

$ 119.5

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings











to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation & amortization

39.0



40.0



Stock based compensation expense

8.9



10.4



Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Current assets and liabilities

(50.0)



35.9



Noncurrent assets and liabilities

(17.8)



(26.5) Cash Provided by Operating Activities

196.0



179.3















Investing Activities











Capital expenditures

(30.7)



(24.8)

Investment in marketable securities

(98.3)



(91.1)

Net proceeds from sale of marketable securities

79.0



140.1 Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities

(50.0)



24.2















Financing Activities











Long-term debt repaid

(6.8)



(2.9)

Common stock repurchases

(198.1)



(56.7)

Net proceeds from stock option activity

14.5



2.6

Dividends paid

(83.9)



(77.8) Cash Used in Financing Activities

(274.3)



(134.8)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(128.3)



68.7

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

573.1



374.0















Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 444.8

$ 442.7

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Business Segments (dollars in millions) (unaudited)



































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended











June 30,



June 30,



































2021

2020



2021

2020 Net sales

























North America



$ 603.6 $ 480.5

$ 1,156.5 $ 1,013.4

Rest of World





263.2

189.7



485.5

299.9

Inter-segment sales





(7.0)

(6.3)



(13.2)

(12.5)









$ 859.8 $ 663.9

$ 1,628.8 $ 1,300.8



























Earnings (losses)























North America(1)



$ 141.7 $ 105.4

$ 272.1 $ 232.5

Rest of World(2)





22.3

(5.8)



34.1

(48.0)

Inter-segment earnings elimination

-

(0.3)



-

(0.3)











164.0

99.3



306.2

184.2



























Corporate expense





(11.8)

(9.8)



(26.9)

(24.8) Interest expense





(0.9)

(2.5)



(1.9)

(4.7)



























Earnings before income taxes

151.3

87.0



277.4

154.7



























Tax provision







33.1

19.2



61.5

35.2 Net earnings





$ 118.2 $ 67.8

$ 215.9 $ 119.5



























(1) includes severance and restructuring expenses of: $ - $ 2.2

$ - $ 2.2 (2) includes severance and restructuring expenses of: $ - $ 3.9

$ - $ 3.9

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS (dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of net earnings and diluted EPS to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 118.2

$ 67.8

$ 215.9

$ 119.5 Severance and restructuring expenses, before tax -

6.1

-

6.1 Tax effect of severance and restructuring expenses -

(1.1)

-

(1.1) Adjusted Earnings $ 118.2

$ 72.8

$ 215.9

$ 124.5















Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.73

$ 0.42

$ 1.33

$ 0.74 Severance and restructuring expenses per diluted share, before tax -

0.04

-

0.04 Tax effect of severance and restructuring expenses per diluted share -

(0.01)

-

(0.01) Adjusted EPS $ 0.73

$ 0.45

$ 1.33

$ 0.77

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION Adjusted Segment Earnings (dollars in millions) (unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of reported segment earnings (losses) to adjusted segment earnings (losses) (non-GAAP):





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Segment Earnings (Losses) (GAAP)













North America $ 141.7

$ 105.4

$ 272.1

$ 232.5 Rest of World 22.3

(5.8)

34.1

(48.0) Inter-segment earnings elimination -

(0.3)

-

(0.3) Total Segment Earnings (GAAP) $ 164.0

$ 99.3

$ 306.2

$ 184.2















Adjustments:













North America severance and restructuring expenses $ -

$ 2.2

$ -

$ 2.2 Rest of World severance and restructuring expenses -

3.9

-

3.9 Inter-segment earnings elimination -

-

-

- Total Adjustments $ -

$ 6.1

$ -

$ 6.1















Adjusted Segment Earnings (Losses)













North America $ 141.7

$ 107.6

$ 272.1

$ 234.7 Rest of World 22.3

(1.9)

34.1

(44.1) Inter-segment earnings elimination -

(0.3)

-

(0.3) Total Adjusted Segment Earnings $ 164.0

$ 105.4

$ 306.2

$ 190.3

A. O. SMITH CORPORATION 2021 EPS Guidance and 2020 Adjusted EPS (unaudited)











The following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) (all items are net of tax):





























2021









Guidance

2020











Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 2.70 - 2.76

$ 2.12

Severance and restructuring expenses, per diluted share

-

0.04 Adjusted EPS

$ 2.70 - 2.76

$ 2.16

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

Related Links

www.aosmith.com

