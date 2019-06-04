A. O. Smith Unveils First Comprehensive Line of Residential Water Treatment Solutions for Wholesale

"As concerns about water quality continue to grow nationwide, providing distributors and contractors the ability to help solve these issues and improve overall water quality becomes more important," said Sam Karge, president of the North American water treatment division at A. O. Smith. "The new line leverages cutting-edge technology to provide cleaner, healthier and better-tasting water throughout the home while also extending the life of appliances and plumbing."

Water Filtration

The new A. O. Smith PRO water filters feature four under-counter drinking water systems, including a high-flow option that attaches directly to an existing faucet and three systems that use dedicated faucets. The PRO line systems range from carbon-based filters to a premium reverse osmosis option that reduces up to 99 percent of 90 contaminants, including lead, fluoride, asbestos, PFOA/PFOS, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, viruses, bacteria and more.

Water Softening

The A. O. Smith PRO water softeners reduce excessive calcium and magnesium to solve hard water problems throughout the home. Available in two sizes – 34,800 grain capacity and 49,800 grain capacity – the softener offering includes two slim, single-unit options that come with self-cleaning sediment filters, power-loss protection, touchscreen controllers and varying capacities.

Water Conditioning

The A. O. Smith PRO Water Conditioner utilizes innovative filtration and salt-free scale reduction technology to extend the life of the appliances and plumbing. Designed for use on city or well-water connections, the system reduces scale buildup and more than 97 percent of chlorine for up to six years or 600,000 gallons.

Water Treatment Accessories

The A. O. Smith PRO Acid Neutralizer neutralizes acidic condensation from high-efficiency tankless water heaters and helps prevent premature deterioration and damage to pipes and other materials. The A. O. Smith PRO Inline Descaler resists scale buildup, extends the life of water heaters without adding chemicals to the water and does not require electricity.

Available to A. O. Smith contractors nationwide, each product in the PRO series comes with a limited warranty, and select product purchases will qualify for Contractor Rewards points. For more information about the new A. O. Smith PRO residential water treatment line, visit www.aosmith.com/wholesale.

