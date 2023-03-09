A Parent's Guide to Managing Kids with Myopia (Nearsightedness)

Tips from the largest digital community of Optometrists dedicated to myopia management.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When a child first gets diagnosed with myopia at their eye exam, it can be confusing for parents to understand what to do about it and what comes next.

To help parents be better informed, we are delighted to share 5 key strategies that may be helpful to consider as parents embark upon their child's myopia journey.

Five Tips for Parents

1. Schedule a comprehensive myopia eye exam

Visit an Optometrist who specializes in Myopia Management because not all doctors offer this specialized service.

For instance, a detailed myopia consultation may include certain diagnostic tests such as measuring axial length in the eye, that are not common during a regular eye exam.

2. Work with your myopia management eye doctor to identify the therapy that works best for your child and your lifestyle. Currently there are FDA approved therapies such as Ortho-K overnight lenses and specialty daytime soft lenses available in the U.S.

3. Do your research

In addition to online search:

○ Ask your doctor for clinical or supporting research

○ Ask your doctor about videos they can share to help you and your family learn about myopia at home

4. Ask your eye doctor to provide guidance on behavioral coaching for your child. Incorporating lifestyle changes is an important part of an effective Myopia Management program.

Some of these changes may include:

○ Reducing screen time

○ Increasing the distance between your child's eyes and their electronic devices

○ Encouraging kids to get adequate sleep

○ Improving study posture

○ Spending more time outdoors

5. Take Action

Don't wait until your child's vision keeps getting worse to make a decision on enrolling into a myopia management program. Talk to your doctor and move forward.

Finally, remember that your local Optometrist is there to answer any questions for you -- so be sure to write down your questions and ask!

To find an Optometrist practicing Myopia Management near you, please visit https://www.hootmyopiacare.com/our-doctors/

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Talk to your doctor about what's best for you and your child.

About Hoot

Hoot is a marketing automation platform for eye care professionals to help them grow and scale their myopia management practice. Learn more: www.HootMyopiaCare.com/get-hoot/

Contact: Haana Javed, [email protected]

SOURCE Hoot Health, Inc.