A Qualifying Festival for the Annual Academy Awards® and One of the Largest International Short Film Festivals in Asia, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Screening in Autumn

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the pandemic, we organized the 23rd SSFF & ASIA in June. With the help from a lot of people, we received over 6300 film submissions from all over the world.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2021autumn/en/

SSFF & ASIA 2021 Screening in Autumn will be held from Oct.1 to 31 at Online & Tokyo Metropolitan Photographic Art Museum from Oct. 24-31 To celebrate the Animation Competition being accredited by the Academy Awards, we select wonderful animations.

In this event, we will be screening all the winners of this year's competition that might be nominated for an Oscar® in 2022 and the animation special program as well. There will be short films by director Bill Plympton, known for his work in "The Simpsons," and his newest short film about the pandemic "Demi's Panic," "Mindscape" by the late extraordinary animator Jacques Drouin and more.

The Workshop Seminar for creators will be hosted by Shinichiro Ishikawa. Mr. Ishikawa founded the animation company GONZO K.K. that is trying out a new type of project, "SAMURAI cryptos," using blockchain and NFT technologies. He will also discuss the future of outsourcing films and how to get founded.

The "Discover Beauty" program is a project sponsored and co-sponsored by the 2021 Japan Cultural Expo. We will focus on female empowerment and screen films about the beauty of Japan through the eyes of female directors. We will also hold a panel discussion with young aspiring writers of ancient Japanese folktales and stories.

Title: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Screening in Autumn (SSFF & ASIA 2021 Autumn)

Duration: Online Screening Oct. 1 (Fri) to 31 (Sun) / Screening at TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM October 21 (Thu.) - 24 (Sun)

Venue: TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM, ONLINE SCREENING

Contents: Screening of awarded works from SSFF & ASIA 2021 held in June, as well as other excellent short films, two special events and more.

Admission: Passport purchase for ONLINE SCREENING will be available from Oct. 1st

Screening at TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM is Free

Ticket reservations can be made at Peatix from 2:00 pm (JST) on October 1 (Fri).

Organizer: Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Asia

Co-organizer: Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

813-547-48201

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia