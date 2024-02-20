A Radiant Star Is Born

STAR, Idaho, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service Monday released Radiant Star, a stamp intended for business-mail users.

Showcasing easily recognizable design elements from the U.S. flag, the stamp features an eye-catching image reminiscent of the Stars and Stripes. In this vibrant graphic design, red and white stripes appear to radiate from a blue star.

Designer Carol Beehler used two shades of blue for the star to give it a three-dimensional look. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service, provided art direction.

The words "USA" and "Presorted Standard" appear along the bottom of the stamp, which will be sold in coils of 3,000 and 10,000 at Post Office locations nationwide and usps.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

