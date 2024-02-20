A Radiant Star Is Born

The stamp features an eye-catching image reminiscent of the Stars and Stripes. Post this

Designer Carol Beehler used two shades of blue for the star to give it a three-dimensional look. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service, provided art direction.

The words "USA" and "Presorted Standard" appear along the bottom of the stamp, which will be sold in coils of 3,000 and 10,000 at Post Office locations nationwide and usps.com.

Customers may also purchase other philatelic products and stamps by calling 844-737-7826 or by mail through USA Philatelic. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

