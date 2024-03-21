A Rare and Contemporary Masterpiece Takes Hold on The Edge of Sloan's Lake

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly built and nestled within Sloan's Lake, this fully custom home located at 2158 Stuart Street in Denver, Colorado is situated on a corner lot with remarkable outdoor connectivity — taking full advantage of the picturesque surroundings. Listed by Rachel Gallegos of milehimodern, homes of this caliber rarely become available right on Denver's most coveted lake and park. With 360-degree views of Downtown Denver, Sloan's Lake and the mountains, this home places residents in the heart of everything Colorado has to offer.

"Each space in the home honors the location with wall-to-wall glass, unobstructed views and open spaces fit for entertaining," notes Rachel. "This home has been completely customized with luxurious finishes."

A wall of accordion glass doors integrates the front yard into a living space anchored by a luxurious fire feature and built-in storage. Adorned with a modern, monochromatic palette, a designer kitchen features Thermador appliances. Tucked on the main level is an ADA-compliant bedroom and bathroom for added convenience.

Retreat upstairs to a primary hideaway complete with a built-in coffee bar, a private balcony with mountain and lake views and a showstopping bathroom fit for a five-star resort. Complementing the motif of the upper levels, the finished lower level is a guest's dream with a kitchenette and massage chairs. Crowning this home is an upper-level terrace in which residents can take in the stunning views from a hot tub, indoor bar area and multiple lounging spaces.

For more information on this exceptional property, please connect with the listing broker, Rachel Gallegos, by emailing [email protected] or by calling Rachel directly at 720 308.2615.

