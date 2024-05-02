Sensational Boulder Home Showcases Captivating Flatiron Views + Luxury Amenities for $12M

BOULDER, Colo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafted by the esteemed collaboration of Surround Architecture and TreeLine Homes, the extraordinary home at 916 Juniper Avenue in Boulder, Colorado seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary design. Listed by Paige Soltas of milehimodern, this home is enveloped in captivating views of the Flatirons and is situated on Boulder's most sought-after streets, presenting the epitome of sophisticated living in one of Colorado's most coveted locales.

"This home is simply so unique," says listing broker Paige Soltas. "It may sound cliche, but it is such a rare opportunity to own an incredibly designed home by Surround Architecture, sitting proudly on a coveted street, flaunting the balance of privacy and access to amenities such as Boulder's robust trail system and Downtown Pearl Street."

Spanning across an expansive floorplan, this residence showcases meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled craftsmanship at every turn. Guests are welcomed into an inviting ambiance adorned with reclaimed white oak flooring and exquisite stone accents, setting the stage for unforgettable gatherings and cherished moments.

The heart of the home lies within its gourmet kitchen, where culinary aspirations come to life amidst honed marble countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. Entertain with ease in the grand living spaces, highlighted by soaring 22-foot ceilings and a striking gas fireplace adorned with herringbone accents. The primary suite, a haven of tranquility, features a cozy gas fireplace, custom closet and direct access to the lush backyard oasis.

"In Colorado, and Boulder especially, indoor-outdoor spaces are a must," notes Paige. "To fully take advantage of our coveted climate, residents seek out homes with private, outdoor oases, perfectly crafted for both lively entertaining and peaceful serenity – exactly the lifestyle that the outdoor living space at 916 Juniper Avenue offers."

Wander outside from multiple outdoor access points to discover a retreat unlike any other, featuring a sprawling covered patio with a built-in Viking gas grill, a 40x18-foot saltwater pool with a built-in hot tub and an en-suite pool house. Embrace the Colorado lifestyle while basking in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and indulge in the seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury living, 916 Juniper Avenue represents a rare opportunity to experience unparalleled comfort, style and sophistication in the heart of Boulder. For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Paige Soltas at [email protected] or by calling 815 412.4543.

