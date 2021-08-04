A Reason To Say 'Yay': Juicy Juice Celebrates The Return Of The Lunchbox As New Survey Finds That 86% Of Parents Are Sending Their Kids Back To School In-Person

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's finally here – the day parents and kids have been yearning for: a fresh start to a new school year and new beginnings. A survey released today by Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand, finds that 95% of parents are excited for this school year more than ever after balancing remote learning last year, with 71% saying they even missed basic to-do's like packing lunch (28%), shopping for clothes (38%), shopping for school supplies (36%) and drop-off lines (33%) while schools were closed. Tackling these tasks again brings a welcomed sense that we are getting back to basics. This school year, Juicy Juice is celebrating the lunchbox as a symbol of pure joy and helping parents feel confident that their kids are happily back at school as they run out the door each morning, lunchbox in hand.

"This year, we wanted to help families celebrate the new school year after balancing remote learning and home life for so long," says Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "It's no surprise that going back to school this year offers a huge sense of relief and that daily routines, such as packing a lunch, can bring comfort to families."

Back to School on a Positive Note

The survey also revealed that while 59% of parents believe their child is most excited about being with friends again at school, 84% expect their kids to experience some form of separation anxiety when they go back to in-person learning. To help parents prepare themselves and their littles ones for the return to school, Juicy Juice is partnering with host of Disney Family Sundays on Disney+, child psychologist and founder of Yay Day Paper Co., Amber Kemp-Gerstel. Crafting expert Amber created custom-designed lunchbox notes for kids to discover at lunchtime to provide a connection to mom and dad. In addition, her tips and suggestions will help alleviate any back-to-school jitters kids may be feeling. The notes, along with other helpful advice from Amber on how to ease the transition of back to school, will be available on Juicy Juice's website.

"This back-to-school season represents new opportunities for both parents and kids to get re-involved with in-person school, social activities and learning. However, as a mom, I know it may also come with a range of emotions and maybe a bit of anxiety," says Kemp-Gerstel. "I designed the printable lunchbox notes so parents can spark a little joy at lunchtime. It's a simple way to bring a smile and offer a sense of comfort and connection for kids during the school day."

100% YAY! Sweepstakes

Today, Juicy Juice is launching the 100% YAY! Sweepstakes with $50,000 worth of prizes to give mom, dad and the caretakers who were handling and coordinating all things virtually this past school year. Through September 22, visit www.juicyjuice.com/yay and follow the instructions to complete and submit the online entry form. Entrants can also receive a bonus entry for playing the 100% YAY! Lunchbox Game. Then, each day for the next 50 days, Juicy Juice will award 10 winners a day, giving 500 lucky winners $100 in digital gift cards to go towards anything they need for the new school year or maybe even a little "me-time."

Juicy Juice 100% juice has been enjoyed by families as a back-to-school lunch and snack staple for more than 40 years. Available in a variety of juicy flavors, Juicy Juice 100% juice is made with no added sugar, ever. Each 8 oz. serving packs one cup of fruit and contains 100% Vitamin C, making it a great choice that moms and dads can depend on.

Survey Methodology

Conducted in July 2021, Engine Insights collected data via an online survey from a random sampling of 1,000 parents with kid(s) ages 4 – 9 that demographically represent the U.S. population.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is a leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels.

