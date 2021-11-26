A Revolutionary Conference in a Revolutionary City

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "At last, we'll be together in-person again!" proclaimed Jewish National Fund-USA's (JNF-USA) President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. As the U.S. emerges from nearly two years of home isolation, Zoom calls, shaky Wi-Fi connections, and the ever-present "you're on mute," the organization's ambassadors (lay leaders) and professionals are excited to announce that the 2022 Jewish National Fund-USA National Conference will take place in the home of the American Revolution and one of JNF-USA's strongest thriving communities — Boston.

The future leaders of American Jewry pose for a photo at Jewish National Fund-USA's 2019 National Conference Journalist and broadcaster, Michal Divon, addresses Jewish National Fund-USA's National Conference

By this time next year, JNF-USA's partners (donors) will come together to cheer, sing, and celebrate their support for the land and people of Israel at the premier philanthropy for Israel's largest-ever in-person event in over two years.

"We are thrilled to host the first post-pandemic National Conference in our beautiful city on November 4-6, 2022," said Risa Aronson, national co-conference chair and JNF-USA president of the Boston board of directors. "From Be'er Sheva to Boston, Kiryat Shmona to Kansas City, JNF-USA's supporters from around the world will come together in support of the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere after all this time. It will be an incredible experience you won't want to miss!"

Those looking to be inspired, energized, and enthralled about everything JNF-USA is achieving in the Negev and Galilee will be nothing short of impressed with the lineup of global thought leaders, innovators, and representatives from the organization's many philanthropic investments in Israel who will take part in panels, keynote speeches, and interactive discussions throughout the three-day riveting weekend at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport that showcases JNF-USA's visionary work and addresses key issues.

"We have so much to look forward to in 2022, and this conference will be the centerpiece of the calendar," added National Conference Co-Chair and JNF-USA National Treasurer, Michael Blank. "Come visit the Athens of America, the Cradle of Liberty, Beantown, the City of Champions. We promise you an exciting, informative, special time as we highlight the best of JNF-USA. Commit now, reserve your spot, and take advantage of the early bird discount rate for conference-goers who register by December 31, 2021, for what will be our biggest and best national conference ever."

To register for the conference, visit jnf.org/nc.

Questions?

For general conference questions, email [email protected] .

. For questions related to booking rooms outside the conference dates or to upgrade your room, please contact the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport at 617-476-6664.

Local New England residents can also contact Sara Hefez, Jewish National Fund-USA Executive Director, New England and the Capital District at 617-423-0999 x811 or [email protected].

About Jewish National Fund-USA

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation. Learn more at jnf.org.

