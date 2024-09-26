Displaced Israeli Women Visit Atlanta to Rally Support for Their Communities in Northern Israel

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Israeli women, displaced from their homes due to ongoing rocket fire and drone attacks from Hezbollah, are in Atlanta this week thanks to Jewish National Fund-USA to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in northern Israel.

The delegation of Israeli women spoke to school students in Atlanta Jewish National Fund-USA volunteers help rebuild communities in Israel

Over the past 11 months, over 70,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate their homes, however, these women refuse to see themselves as victims. Instead, they are determined to return to their towns and villages and rebuild stronger, more resilient communities. With the help of Atlanta's philanthropic community and Jewish National Fund-USA, they aim to reimagine northern Israel's future.

Among the women leading this effort are Efrat Eldan Schechter, Linoy Madar, and Eti Madar Itzhak, all of whom have been personally affected by the attacks but remain steadfast in their mission to create a brighter future for their children and their communities.

These inspiring women are available for media interviews during their time in Atlanta to share their powerful stories and discuss their vision for the future of northern Israel.

Jewish National Fund-USA's Atlanta Board President, Mark Kopkin, stressed the importance of raising awareness about the situation. "Our brothers and sisters in Israel's north have faced unimaginable challenges. It's critical that we drive visibility and understanding of their plight here in Atlanta and across the U.S. Now, more than ever, we must rally behind them to provide the resources needed to rebuild and reimagine their communities."

The delegation of displaced women has been meeting with local philanthropists and community leaders throughout the week, sharing their stories of resilience and determination. They aim to forge new partnerships and gather support for Jewish National Fund-USA's "Reimagine" plan for Israel's north, a comprehensive plan to rebuild and rejuvenate the region.

For interviews with Efrat, Linoy, and Eti, please contact: Stefan Oberman: [email protected] / 212.879.9305 x222

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel's north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA