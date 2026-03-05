A Revolutionary Moment in Time Is Coming to First-Class Mail

What: An event 250 years in the making. The U.S. Postal Service will release commemorative stamps honoring 25 individuals whose actions helped shape the outcome of the American Revolution.





The pane of 25 Forever stamps includes portraits of individuals arranged in five rows of five.





Ethel Kessler, an art director and designer for USPS, and illustrator Tim O'Brien created the pane using portraits made especially for the Postal Service by a dozen artists.





The first-day-of-issue interactive event for the Figures of the American Revolution commemorative stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #FiguresRevolutionStamps.



Who: Art director, Ethel Kessler

Artists, Dale Stephanos, Tim O'Brien, Marc Burckhardt, and Kam Mak



When: April 10, 2026, 11 a.m. ET through Sunday, April 12.



Where: Smithsonian National Postal Museum

2 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Washington, DC 20002



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/figuresrevolutionstamps



Background: Support for American independence came from all levels of society. These stamps celebrate 25 people whose actions helped shape the American Revolution. The images depict various women and men, including Native Americans and African Americans. The portraits reflect just a small handful out of many who were instrumental in helping to achieve the nation's independence.



Postal Products: Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

