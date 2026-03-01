U.S. Postal Inspectors Warn Customers to Avoid Scams that Use Artificial Intelligence

"Today's scammers have many tools at their disposal... but you can stay one step ahead of them," says Chief Barksdale. Post this

Scammers are using AI-generated photos and voice clones that mimic a real person to build relationships with unsuspecting victims to ultimately get money and steal personal information. AI content can make romance and investment scams, cryptocurrency scams, scams claiming to be tech support, and even fake emergency requests from friends and family feel legitimate and believable.

"From fake emails and texts to cloned voice messages, calls, and deepfake videos, today's scammers have many tools at their disposal," said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale. "But if you're alert and understand these criminals' typical methods, you can stay one step ahead of them."

Here are some telltale characteristics of a scam that uses AI:

Thin social media footprint — The "person" contacting you has an inconsistent profile or few friends, recent account creation, comments that do not seem natural or are too well-written, or images that don't match name/profile details.

— The "person" contacting you has an inconsistent profile or few friends, recent account creation, comments that do not seem natural or are too well-written, or images that don't match name/profile details. Mismatched website information — Tiny misspellings, non-secure websites that ask for login information, or an email address that does not match the website domain asking for information (example: [email protected] , when USPS.com is the actual domain name).

— Tiny misspellings, non-secure websites that ask for login information, or an email address that does not match the website domain asking for information (example: , when USPS.com is the actual domain name). Overly polished "evidence" — PDFs or screenshots that can be easily fabricated.

— PDFs or screenshots that can be easily fabricated. Requests to move communication off-platform — Do they want to communicate using WhatsApp, Telegram, or a separate private email address so platform security protections won't apply.

— Do they want to communicate using WhatsApp, Telegram, or a separate private email address so platform security protections won't apply. Inconsistencies in audio/video — Lip sync timing may be off, weird lighting/jerky motion, or a voice that does not quite match the person you know.

The Postal Inspection Service advises consumers to simply ignore and delete any offers that demand a "quick decision" or ask you to send money, whether it is via cash, money transfer, or gift card.

Remembering this simple advice will help keep consumers' personal information and finances safe.

For more information on how to spot an AI scam, visit our National Consumer Protection Week campaign website at www.uspis.gov/ncpw-2026.

