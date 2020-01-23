A-Rod Up To Bat For Presidente

Rodriguez, the son of Dominican immigrants, first picked up a baseball on the fields of Washington Heights, New York, before rising to the pinnacle of America's pastime. His journey embodies the pride and passion that has driven Presidente Beer forward since its inception in 1935.

"Growing up as a Dominican-American in the US, Presidente was not only a beer, it was part of our community. It connected my parents to their home and was a part of every major community event, big or small," said Rodriguez. "It is truly an honor to get behind a brand with such a deep connection to my heritage and culture, and I cannot wait to help build its future."

Acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2012, Presidente beer is a powerful symbol of Dominican culture both stateside and abroad, known as a true taste of the Caribbean.

"We could not be more excited about this partnership with Alex Rodriguez, who is himself an incredible ambassador for the Dominican culture. Presidente is the number one Dominican beer brand in the world with tremendous growth potential here in the US on the back of this unique partnership," said Ricardo Marques, Group VP Marketing for Value and Core, Anheuser-Busch.

As Chairman of Presidente USA, Rodriguez will help grow the Presidente brand presence in the U.S. in 2020 and beyond, including the release of new products and materials.

