Anheuser-Busch Announces $6.5 Million Investment in Williamsburg, Virginia Brewery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch continues its 165-year commitment to supporting local communities by announcing a $6.5 million investment in its Williamsburg brewery. Over the past 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

To date, Anheuser-Busch's work in Virginia has created more than $1.1 billion in capital investments, making the brewer a key contributor to the state's economy. Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities across the country and, with its distributors, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. As the nation's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch has the unique ability to create U.S. jobs and drive economic prosperity at this scale.

"Investing in the communities where our people live and work is part of who we are," said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. "At Anheuser-Busch, we've been producing high quality, great tasting products for generations, and continued investments in our facilities, like Williamsburg, help to position our business, communities, and industry for continued success."

"Today's announcement is another demonstration of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to our brewery, which has been in operation for more than 50 years," said Tom Jokerst, General Manager, Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg Brewery. "This $6.5 million investment will allow us to continue brewing some of America's most recognized and beloved brands right here in Virginia and make certain that we are able to uphold the highest-quality brewing standards for our products."

"Anheuser-Busch's latest investment in its Williamsburg facility underscores the brewer's commitment to the Commonwealth and the vitality of our local manufacturing industry," said Terry Banez, CEO, at the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce. "We are grateful that they are a part of our business community and for their positive impact on the local economy and community."

The new $6.5 million investment in the Williamsburg brewery will go toward capital infrastructure projects including overhaul equipment and additional improvements that drive efficiencies across the facility. Investments will also be made to enhance the capacity and capabilities of the brewery's warehouse. Anheuser-Busch has called Virginia home since 1972 and remains one of James City County's key employers and contributors to the regional economy. The brewery employs over 400 people at the Williamsburg facility to help make and distribute America's iconic beers every day.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

